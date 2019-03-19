Watch Rufus Wainwright's moving 'Blue' cover at the Joni Mitchell tribute

For fans of Joni Mitchell, the Music Center in Los Angeles, Calif. was the place to be on Nov. 7, as an array of musicians took turns paying tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter on her 75th birthday.

Mitchell was in attendance, but did not perform. Her former collaborators Brian Blade and Jon Cowherd were musical directors for the evening. Norah Jones, Graham Nash, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, Seal, Emmylou Harris and Rufus Wainwright were among the performers. Highlights included Seal's rendition of "Both Sides, Now," video messages from Elton John and Peter Gabriel, a rousing "Big Yellow Taxi" singalong, and this arresting performance of "Blue":