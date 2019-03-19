Watch Rufus Wainwright's moving 'Blue' cover at the Joni Mitchell tribute
It was a standout performance from the star-studded concert held Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.
It was a standout performance from the star-studded concert held Nov. 7 in Los Angeles
For fans of Joni Mitchell, the Music Center in Los Angeles, Calif. was the place to be on Nov. 7, as an array of musicians took turns paying tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter on her 75th birthday.
Mitchell was in attendance, but did not perform. Her former collaborators Brian Blade and Jon Cowherd were musical directors for the evening. Norah Jones, Graham Nash, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, Seal, Emmylou Harris and Rufus Wainwright were among the performers. Highlights included Seal's rendition of "Both Sides, Now," video messages from Elton John and Peter Gabriel, a rousing "Big Yellow Taxi" singalong, and this arresting performance of "Blue":
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.