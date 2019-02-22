Watch Chilly Gonzales break down Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Canadian pianist Chilly Gonzales is a master of breaking down songs and explaining why things work musically.
Today, Gonzales has teamed up with German broadcaster 1LIVE to analyze one of the biggest, but most complex, rock hits ever: Queen's 1975 single, "Bohemian Rhapsody." While he doesn't look at every part of the almost six-minute long song, he does analyze the "operatic nature" of the song's first verse. To illustrate the song's shift from a major to minor chord, Gonzales even makes a surprising comparison to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time." Watch the full video below.
Bohemian Rhapsody is also the title of the Freddie Mercury-centred biopic that won four Academy Awards this past weekend, for best film editing, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best actor for Rami Malek who portrayed Mercury.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.