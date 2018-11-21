Violence breaks out at Pusha T concert as feud with Drake boils over in Toronto

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PushaT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" data-mce-href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PushaT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PushaT</a>. They only threw drinks on him <a href="https://t.co/u5roj4onCK" data-mce-href="https://t.co/u5roj4onCK">pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK</a> —@The_NRNN

someone tried to attack pusha and there was a brawl after... he came back eventually to perform “don’t like” and take subliminal shots at drake, but the cops were called and the show had to be cancelled... <a href="https://t.co/ogyiBL2MDp" data-mce-href="https://t.co/ogyiBL2MDp">pic.twitter.com/ogyiBL2MDp</a> —@rayadamss

Pusha T returned after the brawl to perform "I Don't Like" and "The Story of Adidon" while blaming Drake for the disturbance.<br><br>Sources say people in Drake's camp may have bought 200 tickets to the show in order to cause a scene: <a href="https://t.co/Ht9jSEFYS8" data-mce-href="https://t.co/Ht9jSEFYS8">https://t.co/Ht9jSEFYS8</a><a href="https://t.co/bHYWeaV2ci" data-mce-href="https://t.co/bHYWeaV2ci">pic.twitter.com/bHYWeaV2ci</a> —@Complex

CBC News reports that emergency crews were called to the music venue that night, and three people have been hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of one of the many brawls that broke out. Toronto police also responded to a call for "an assault in progress in the Danforth and Broadview Avenues," just after 10:30 p.m. ET. An update this morning notes that one man is now in "life-threatening condition after he was stabbed" during the concert. That man allegedly walked himself to a nearby hospital following what seems to be an altercation that took place at the concert.

How did we get here?

On Tuesday, rapper Pusha T had a concert in Toronto interrupted by a brawl in the audience. Fans threw beer at him and tried to jump on stage. And now, a man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed. Pusha T and Canadian rapper Drake have been in a public feud since last spring, and Pusha has accused Drake of paying members of the rowdy audience. Author and Drake biographer Dalton Higgins on how this beef developed. 19:18

As mentioned, the feud between the two rappers dates back many years, all the way to 2006 when Pusha's former group Clipse attacked Drake's friend and mentor Lil Wayne in the song "Mr. Me Too" for copying the rap duo's style, and specifically for wearing the streetwear brand, BAPE.

After a few years of veiled digs at each other in interviews and songs, Drake finally hit back on his 2013 album, Nothing Was the Same, specfically on the track "Tuscan Leather" where he stated his loyalty to Lil Wayne and took aim at anyone — likely Pusha — who opposed them.

Around 2016, Pusha and Drake began trading jabs over each other's authenticity. Drake questioned Pusha's street credibility, whereas Pusha leaned into rumours that Drake doesn't write his own lyrics. This continued all the way into this year when Daytona dropped and "Infrared" restates these ghostwriting claims with the lyric, "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin," referring to Quentin Miller, the man some believe is the real writer of Drake's lyrics.

Drake was quick to respond this time and released "Duppy Freestyle," where, in the midst of all his disses, he mentions Virginia Williams, Pusha's longtime girlfriend.

Some claim that last part motivated Pusha's next move: releasing the freestyle rap, "The Story of Adidon," in which Pusha reveals that Drake is "hiding a child." He calls Drake a "deadbeat" dad, name-checks his parents and even brings in Drake's longtime producer, Noah "40" Shebib, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Five months went by without another response from either party, but in October, Drake gave a rare interview on LeBron James and Maverick Carter's HBO program, The Shop, during which he said the following about the long-running feud and "The Story of Adidon": "Wishing death upon my friend who has MS... I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there's a price you have to pay for that. It's over! Someone's gonna f--king punch you in the f--king face."

Drake has not publicly said anything about last night's Pusha performance in Toronto, and the ensuing violent outbursts.