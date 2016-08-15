Tom Power announced as new host of 'q'

Tom Power, host of Radio 2 Morning and Deep Roots, is replacing Shad as the host of q. Rapper and q's current host Shadrach Kabango will bid farewell with his final show on Tuesday, CBC announced today. Power will serve as the arts and culture show's third host.

Power has been a regular guest host on q and was one of many hosts who took over the show following original host Jian Ghomeshi's exit in 2014. Shad was named the new host in March 2015 but the program has since seen a drop in listenership, from 220,400 in June 2015 to 168,000 in June 2016. Power will take over hosting duties in October.

The flagship program has also announced that Jennifer Moroz, formerly of The Hour with George Stroumboulopoulos and The Current, will now lead the weekday program, taking over from executive producer Nick McCabe Lokos and senior producer Lisa Godfrey.

Shad is currently in discussion with CBC to possibly develop a new program.

"It's been an honour and a joy to serve in this role," Shad said in a statement. "Countless fascinating guests and don't even get me started on my own colleagues: smart, funny, and dedicated is just the beginning. The show will continue and is in great hands with Tom Power – an excellent host and a great guy. My relationship with the CBC remains strong… I'm grateful for an amazing experience."

Susan Marjetti, executive director of CBC Radio English Services, added in a statement: "Tom is a great fit for q. We look forward to exploring a new show with Shad that plays to his strengths and passion for music. Shad remains part of our CBC family."