The Strombo Show presents 'Joni 75'

On Nov. 4, The Strombo Show presented a four-hour special honouring the 75th birthday of Joni Mitchell featuring exclusive covers and conversations.

"To us, the true value of song is in its ability to speak to the deeper voice in our own heads and connect us with others," host George Stroumboulopoulos says. "Very few, if any, have done it the way Joni has. We take a moment ahead of her 75th birthday and gather voices to sing her songs, share their stories as a testament to our painter, poet, artist."

This celebration of Mitchell includes performances and stories from AHI, Alannah Myles, a l l i e, Andy Kim, Anemone, Arkells, Art d'Ecco, Bernice, Bif Naked, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Cockburn, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charlotte Cardin, Charlotte Cornfield, Chilly Gonzales, Coeur de pirate, Courtney Barnett, Denise Donlon, Dizzy, Evening Hymns, 54-40, Fred Penner, Grand Analog, Haviah Mighty, Hop Along, Jean-Michel Blais, Jeen, Jennifer Castle, Jeremy Dutcher, Jill Barber, Jim Cuddy, Joel Plaskett, Judy Collins, July Talk, Kacy & Clayton, La Force, LIGHTS and Regent Park School of Music, Lissie, Lost Cousins, Mac Demarco, Maestro Fresh Wes, Maiko Watson, Martha Wainwright, Mary Gauthier, Maylee Todd, Milk And Bone, Molly Johnson, Murray McLauchlan, Nazareth, Nilüfer Yanya, Partner, Randy Bachman, Richard Reed Parry, Robert Trujillo, Rufus Wainwright, Safia Nolin, Sarah Gadon, Sarah McLachlan, Shad, Silver Pools, Steve Earle, Sunflower Bean, Sureilla, Taylor Knox, Terra Lightfoot, Tom Morello, The Trews, Vivek Shraya, The Weather Station and more.

Playlist:

- Joni Mitchell, "Both Sides Now (Live 1967)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Overture"

- Jean-Michel Blais, "Day After Day (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Woodstock"

- Judy Collins, "Both Sides Now"

- Buffy Sainte-Marie, "For Free"

- Richard Reed Parry, "Urge For Going (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Woodstock (Orchestral Version)"

- AHI, "Woodstock (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joel Plaskett, "That Song About the Midway"

- July Talk and Taylor Knox, "Cactus Tree (Strombo Sessions)"

- Kacy & Clayton, "The Gallery"

- Fred Penner, "Big Yellow Taxi (Joni Mitchell Cover) (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Big Yellow Taxi"

- Safia Nolin, "Rainy Night House"

- LIGHTS and Regent Park School Of Music, "The Circle Game (Strombo Sessions)"

- Rufus Wainwright, "All I Want (Strombo Sessions)"

- Jill Barber, "My Old Man (Strombo Sessions)"

- Evening Hymns, "Little Green"

- The Trews, "Carey (Strombo Sessions)"

- Sarah McLachlan, "Blue"

- Vivek Shraya, "Blue"

- Sunflower Bean, "California (Strombo Sessions)"

- Art D'Ecco, "This Flight Tonight"

- Nazareth, "This Flight Tonight"

- Coeur de pirate, "River (Strombo Sessions)"

- Milk & Bone feat. Lissie, "A Case of You (Strombo Sessions)"

- Dizzy, "The Last Time I Saw Richard (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "The Last Time I Saw Richard (Orchestral Version)"

- Sureilla, "Born to Take the Highway"

- Martha Wainwright, "Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire (Strombo Sessions)"

- Jeen, "Woman of Heart and Mind"

- Lost Cousins, "Help Me (Strombo Sessions)"

- The Weather Station, "A Free Man in Paris (Strombo Sessions)"

- Charlotte Cornfield, "People's Parties (Strombo Sessions)"

- Jim Cuddy and Terra Lightfoot, "Raised on Robbery (Strombo Sessions)"

- Chilly Gonzales, "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat"

- Joni Mitchell, "Hejira"

- Silver Pools, "Furry Sings the Blues"

- Joni Mitchell, "Paprika Plains"

- Nilüfer Yanya, "Talk to Me (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "In France, They Kiss on Main Street"

- La Force, "Don't Interrupt the Sorrow (Strombo Sessions)"

- Ingoma Tribe, "Ensemble de Tambours"

- Grand Analog, "Jungle Line (Strombo Sessions)"

- Joni Mitchell, "The Hissing of Summer Lawns"

- Joni Mitchell, "The Circle Game (Swinging on a Star Session, 1992)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Sex Kills (Live on Muchmusic Intimate and Interactive, 1994)"

- Jeremy Dutcher, "Cherokee Louise (Strombo Sessions)"

- Bernice and the Weather Station, "Passion Play (Strombo Sessions)"

- Haviah Mighty, "Nothing Can be Done"

- Janet Jackson, "Got til it's Gone"

- Joni Mitchell, "Woman of Heart and Mind (Miles of Aisles Version)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Rain (Live at Massey Hall, 2013)"

- Joni Mitchell, "Both Sides Now (Orchestral Version)"

For further musical exploration with George Stroumboulopoulos, tune in to The Strombo Show every Sunday night on CBC Music from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET for four hours of uninterrupted music for music lovers.