The 5 most powerful music movie moments, as chosen by you

The Toronto International Film Festival was bursting with music movies this year — from A Star is Born, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper alongside Lady Gaga, to Carmine Street Guitars, which showcased the man behind the guitars of Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, and more, we singled out 10 must-see ones for you.

That being said, a film doesn't have to be topically focused on music to feature a fantastic soundtrack. We recenty asked you what the most powerful music moment in a feature film was and, while there were many great responses, we put together the most popular ones into a list.

Below, the five most powerful music movie moments, as chosen by you!

Leonard Cohen, 'Waiting for the Miracle' (Natural Born Killers, 1994)

Natural Born Killers, a satirical dark comedy that featured an ensemble cast, centred on the backstory of two mass murderers. The film cuts back and forth between the childhood of Mickey and Mallory Knox, played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, respectively, and their present-day killing spree, contrasting heavy, crime genre moments with absurdly comedic scenes. Leonard Cohen's song "Waiting for the Miracle" was used in the opening scene of the film in the diner, and the raspiness of his voice creates the dark atmosphere that so perfectly suits this movie.

Flogging Molly, 'If I Ever Leave This World Alive' (P.S. I Love You, 2007)

Starring Hilary Swank as recently widowed Holly Reilly-Kennedy, P.S. I Love You is a romantic drama that explores grief, memory and love after an unexpected loss. Holly follows her late husband's letters, which are all tenderly signed "P.S. I Love You," on an adventure to his homeland of Ireland. As the letters and film draw to an end, the aptly chosen Flogging Molly song "If I Ever Leave This World Alive" plays in the background as the protagonist ruminates on time, mortality and moving forward.

Gerard McMann, 'Cry Little Sister' (The Lost Boys, 1987)

Originally released in 1987, the teen horror film soon became a cult favourite with a dedicated fanbase. Although it first appears to be a coming-of-age film, brothers Sam (Corey Haim) and Michael Emerson (Jason Patric) soon find themselves embroiled in a feud with a pack of vampires. With a hypnotic beat and a resounding choir on the chorus, "Cry Little Sister" encompasses the eerie feeling that the film evokes.

Peter Gabriel, 'In Your Eyes' (Say Anything, 1989)





Often heralded as one of the greatest modern movie romances, Say Anything stars John Cusack as Lloyd Dobler, who pursues Diane Court (Ione Skye), shortly after the two graduate from high school. In the iconic scene, ever-optimistic Lloyd plays Peter Gabriel's track "In Your Eyes" on a boombox outside of Diane's window, hoping she will reconcile with him. The lyrics perfectly capture the puppy-love haze and broken-hearted feelings that permeate teenaged romance: "But whichever way I go/ I come back to the place you are."

Shania Twain, 'No One Needs to Know' (Twister, 1996)

This epic disaster adventure movie followed Helen Hunt as Dr. Jo Harding and Bill Paxton as her estranged husband Bill "The Extreme" Harding on their dangerous pursuit of a tornado. While the song was used in the film, Shania Twain also released a music video that was Twister-themed. Much like the protagonists of the film, the erratic weather doesn't seem to faze the Canadian country legend one bit.

A good soundtrack can make or break a scene in a feature film. What did we miss? Tweet us @CBCMusic!