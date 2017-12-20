The 20 most wonderful Christmas songs, according to you

There is something magical about hearing your favourite Christmas song: it can bring the daily grind to a halt and replace it with warm winter memories.

The variety of Christmas songs is vast, and grows each year as artists put a new spin on holiday classics, but sometimes the oldest songs are the ones that mean the most when you're gathering with friends and family.

We asked you to share your favourite Christmas songs with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and the result was a mix of true holiday classics.

Along with our seven Christmas streams, this list of the 20 best Christmas songs, according to you, will keep you company during your holiday break. Note: these songs are best enjoyed with a cup of eggnog!

Song: "River"

Artist: Joni Mitchell

Song: "Fairytale of New York"

Artist: the Pogues

Song: "So This is Christmas"

Artist: John Lennon

Song: "Must Be Santa"

Artist: Bob Dylan

Song: "Calling to Say"

Artist: Serena Ryder

Song: "Christmas All Over Again"

Artist: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Song: "Under the Mistletoe Hurry Home"

Artist: the Good Lovelies

Song: "Elf's Lament"

Artist: Barenaked Ladies

​​​​​​​

Song: "Last Christmas"

Artist: Wham!

​​​​​​​

Song: "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas"

Artist: Michael Bublé

​​​​​​​

Song: "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth"

Artist: Bing Cosby and David Bowie

​​​​​​​

Song: "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings"

Artist: Barenaked Ladies feat. Sarah McLachlan

​​​​​​​

Song: "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer"

Artist: Corey Hart

​​​​​​​

Song: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Artist: Brenda Lee

​​​​​​​

Song: "Wintersong"

Artist: Sarah McLachlan

​​​​​​​

Song: "The Greatest Gift of All"

Artist: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

​​​​​​​

Song: "Driving Home for Christmas"

Artist: Chris Rea

​​​​​​​

Song: "Go Tell it on the Mountain"

Artist: Pentatonix

​​​​​​​

Song: "O Tannenbaum"

Artist: Vince Guaraldi Trio

​​​​​​​

Song: "Mary's Boy Child"

Artist: Boney M.

​​​​​​​

What's your favourite Christmas song? Share it with us on Twitter @CBCMusic. From all of us here at CBC Music, happy holidays!