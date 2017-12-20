The 20 most wonderful Christmas songs, according to you
There is something magical about hearing your favourite Christmas song: it can bring the daily grind to a halt and replace it with warm winter memories.
The variety of Christmas songs is vast, and grows each year as artists put a new spin on holiday classics, but sometimes the oldest songs are the ones that mean the most when you're gathering with friends and family.
We asked you to share your favourite Christmas songs with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and the result was a mix of true holiday classics.
Along with our seven Christmas streams, this list of the 20 best Christmas songs, according to you, will keep you company during your holiday break. Note: these songs are best enjoyed with a cup of eggnog!
Song: "River"
Artist: Joni Mitchell
Song: "Fairytale of New York"
Artist: the Pogues
Song: "So This is Christmas"
Artist: John Lennon
Song: "Must Be Santa"
Artist: Bob Dylan
Song: "Calling to Say"
Artist: Serena Ryder
Song: "Christmas All Over Again"
Artist: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Song: "Under the Mistletoe Hurry Home"
Artist: the Good Lovelies
Song: "Elf's Lament"
Artist: Barenaked Ladies
Song: "Last Christmas"
Artist: Wham!
Song: "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas"
Artist: Michael Bublé
Song: "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth"
Artist: Bing Cosby and David Bowie
Song: "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings"
Artist: Barenaked Ladies feat. Sarah McLachlan
Song: "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer"
Artist: Corey Hart
Song: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
Artist: Brenda Lee
Song: "Wintersong"
Artist: Sarah McLachlan
Song: "The Greatest Gift of All"
Artist: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
Song: "Driving Home for Christmas"
Artist: Chris Rea
Song: "Go Tell it on the Mountain"
Artist: Pentatonix
Song: "O Tannenbaum"
Artist: Vince Guaraldi Trio
Song: "Mary's Boy Child"
Artist: Boney M.
What's your favourite Christmas song? Share it with us on Twitter @CBCMusic. From all of us here at CBC Music, happy holidays!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.