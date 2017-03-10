Spring ahead: 2017's best songs to make up for the hour you lost

This Sunday, March 12, we lose an hour of sleep, as we spring forward at 2 a.m.

Though you might feel groggy for the next couple of days, we've put together a playlist that'll put extra pep in your step. We're a little closer to warm days in the sun and lasting daylight. Listen below to 2017's best songs (so far) — from hip-hop to dance to electronic — that'll have you springing forward in no time.

Hit play directly below for the full, hour-long playlist, and scroll down for more on some of our favourites.

Busty and the Bass, 'Up Top'

Montreal ensemble Busty and the Bass put the "funk" in funkadelic. Their song "Up Top" is a feel-good tune with a seamless blend of instruments including saxophone, guitar, drums and piano. "The effervescent groove proves that no matter the weather outside, there is nothing like a danceable track, and 'Up Top' is certainly that," noted OkayPlayer when premiering the track. "Up Top" is a testament that great music speaks volumes and can lift spirits, no matter the mood you're in.

Alessia Cara & Zedd, 'Stay'

"Stay", performed by Alessia Cara and produced by Zedd, is poppy and fresh. The song echoes the passage of time with the sounds of a ticking clock – a perfect metaphor for a new season approaching. "All you have to do is stay a minute/ just take your time/ the clock is ticking, so stay/ all you have to do is wait a second/ your hands on mine/ the clock is ticking, so stay," sings Cara. The chorus, filled with crisp drum beats and harmonic vocals, will electrify your senses.

DJ Khaled feat. Beyoncé & Jay Z, 'Shining'

If you're looking for a song that'll give you that extra motivation to wake up in the morning, look no further. DJ Khaled's track "Shining", featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z, has an infectious beat that'll have you bouncing your shoulders from side to side. The song reflects on the couple's success in the realms of their family and finances: "Shinin', shinin', shinin', shinin', yeah (shinin' yeah)/ all of this winnin' I've been losin' my mind, yeah (losin' my mind)/ oh, hold on (hold on, baby)/ don't (don't) try to (try to)/ slow me down (down)/ hold on (hold on)/ don't (don't) try to (try to)/ slow me down." Whichever way you spin it, "Shining" instills both empowerment and confidence. Singing the chorus alone will put an extra kick in your step.

Arcade Fire feat. Mavis Staples, 'I Give You Power'

Although Arcade Fire's "I Give You Power" is on the low-tempo side, its message is anything but. The song features legendary gospel singer Mavis Staples, who gives the track oomph, while the lyrics demonstrate the importance of looking out for one another: "I give you power, over me/ I give you power, but no I gotta be free/ I give you power, but now I say/ I give you power, I can take it away." This surging electro-disco number is definitely one to have on repeat.

Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You'

Let's just say after hearing this rhythm, your mind will "shape" some positive thought. This track's synthy base combined with dance, pop and acoustic guitar makes it an instant jam. Bands such as Walk Off the Earth made a viral video of Sheeran's song with homemade instruments. If it's any indication, this track will give you that extra boost you'll need in the day.

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos, 'Slide'

Calvin Harris worked his magic with hits such as "This is What You Came For" featuring Rihanna, "Outside" featuring Ellie Goulding and countless others. His song "Slide", featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, is another one to put on the list. With its catchy hook bursts and tropical, smooth vibes, maybe we can just skip to summer?