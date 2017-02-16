Skip to Main Content
Remembering Stuart McLean: musicians across Canada share their condolences
As news of The Vinyl Cafe host Stuart McLean's passing broke, musicians across Canada took to social media to post condolences.
Justin Chandler · Tahiat Mahboob ·
Writer and CBC host Stuart McLean died on Feb. 15, 2017. Musicians who performed on 'The Vinyl Cafe' took to social media to post their heartfelt messages. (Martin Weinhold)

CBC Radio host Stuart McLean died on Feb. 15 at the age of 68, following a battle with melanoma.

For 22 years, the award-winning humorist hosted The Vinyl Cafe, an hour-long radio show about a fictional secondhand record store that featured stories, essays and music. McLean toured the country to share his stories and invited musicians to perform in his world.

As news of McLean's passing broke, musicians who performed on The Vinyl Cafe took to social media to post their heartfelt messages.

Whitehorse

Upon hearing the news, Whitehorse played their song "Night Owls" in tribute.

"We were blown away by his professionalism, humour and kindness. By the end of the tour we were lucky enough to call him a friend," they wrote. "We haven't played this in ages, but this was Stuart's favourite. This one's for him."

Reid Jamieson

Reid Jamieson tweeted a condolence with his song "Hey Big Kid." Jamieson wrote the song for, and about, the radio host and presented it to McLean on his 65th birthday in 2013.

Dala Girls

Dala Girls on The Vinyl Cafe:

Jim Bryson

Jim Bryson on The Vinyl Cafe:

Donovan Woods

Owen Pallet

Jenn Grant

Cuff the Duke

Great Lake Swimmers

Joel Plaskett

Good Lovelies

Finally, here's a video of McLean at the finale of a Vinyl Cafe live show in Oshawa, Ont., which perfectly encapsulates the storyteller and humorist he was.

Follow Tahiat Mahboob on Twitter: @TahiatMahboob

