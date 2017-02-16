Remembering Stuart McLean: musicians across Canada share their condolences

CBC Radio host Stuart McLean died on Feb. 15 at the age of 68, following a battle with melanoma.

For 22 years, the award-winning humorist hosted The Vinyl Cafe, an hour-long radio show about a fictional secondhand record store that featured stories, essays and music. McLean toured the country to share his stories and invited musicians to perform in his world.

As news of McLean's passing broke, musicians who performed on The Vinyl Cafe took to social media to post their heartfelt messages.

Whitehorse

Upon hearing the news, Whitehorse played their song "Night Owls" in tribute.

"We were blown away by his professionalism, humour and kindness. By the end of the tour we were lucky enough to call him a friend," they wrote. "We haven't played this in ages, but this was Stuart's favourite. This one's for him."

Reid Jamieson

Reid Jamieson tweeted a condolence with his song "Hey Big Kid." Jamieson wrote the song for, and about, the radio host and presented it to McLean on his 65th birthday in 2013.

Dala Girls

Our hearts are broken today as we grieve the loss of our dear friend Stuart McLean. We both feel… <a href="https://t.co/gT3apMm990" data-mce-href="https://t.co/gT3apMm990">https://t.co/gT3apMm990</a> —@dalagirls

Dala Girls on The Vinyl Cafe:

Jim Bryson

So saddened to hear this friends: Stuart was so kind and supportive of me and everything I did. A true legend. <a href="https://t.co/cFaDkXl1ym" data-mce-href="https://t.co/cFaDkXl1ym">https://t.co/cFaDkXl1ym</a> —@jimbryson

Jim Bryson on The Vinyl Cafe:

Donovan Woods

So sad to hear of Stuart McLean's passing. Vinyl Cafe played one of my songs once & when I heard HIS voice say my name I nearly passed out. —@DonovanWoods

Owen Pallet

This is terrible news. Stuart was a great man and a great friend, my heart is broken <a href="https://t.co/hYwO5LgcgR" data-mce-href="https://t.co/hYwO5LgcgR">https://t.co/hYwO5LgcgR</a> —@owenpallett

Jenn Grant

Stuart MacLean, thank you for your kindnesses. With the <a href="https://twitter.com/goodlovelies" data-mce-href="https://twitter.com/goodlovelies">@goodlovelies</a> , we raised a glass here in the woods. And I know you'd like that. xo. —@jenngrantmusic

Cuff the Duke

We're so sad to hear this news. Stuart McLean was one of the greats! RIP <a href="https://t.co/W4XkmG84Di" data-mce-href="https://t.co/W4XkmG84Di">https://t.co/W4XkmG84Di</a> —@cufftheduke

Great Lake Swimmers

Heartbroken to hear of Stuart McLean's passing today. It was an honour to play on the Vinyl Cafe and to get to know him. A great man. <a href="https://t.co/tQxzZ72Mwd" data-mce-href="https://t.co/tQxzZ72Mwd">https://t.co/tQxzZ72Mwd</a> —@GreatLakeSwim

Joel Plaskett

Sad to hear that Stuart McLean has passed away. It was an honour to play on The Vinyl Cafe. A gentleman, and a fantastic writer & performer. —@joelplaskett

Good Lovelies

This news has broken our hearts. We're sitting with our friends <a href="https://twitter.com/jenngrantmusic" data-mce-href="https://twitter.com/jenngrantmusic">@jenngrantmusic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/danielledwell" data-mce-href="https://twitter.com/danielledwell">@danielledwell</a> telling stories and raising our cups 💔 <a href="https://t.co/XypIdNXQe8" data-mce-href="https://t.co/XypIdNXQe8">https://t.co/XypIdNXQe8</a> —@goodlovelies

Finally, here's a video of McLean at the finale of a Vinyl Cafe live show in Oshawa, Ont., which perfectly encapsulates the storyteller and humorist he was.

Follow Tahiat Mahboob on Twitter: @TahiatMahboob