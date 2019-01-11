Remembering Neil Crory, former CBC Music senior producer

Neil Crory, a former classical music senior producer at CBC who worked with artists including Ben Heppner, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Russell Braun and Michael Schade, died Thursday, Jan. 10, at the age of 68. He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease. The news was by Crory's friend and former CBC colleague, Howard Dyck.

Over a career at CBC that spanned the '80s to the '00s, Crory worked in many areas of classical music production, but it was as a producer of concert broadcasts and recording projects for CBC Records that he made the biggest impact.

He was responsible for programming the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's Millennium Opera Gala with its roster of top-drawer Canadian vocal talent; he carefully curated and produced Soirée Française, an album of duets sung by tenor Schade and baritone Russell Braun that won a Juno Award in 1998; with soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian he developed a number of award-winning records, including Azulão, Cleopatra and Mozart: Arie e Duetti; and he had a special working relationship with Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra with whom he produced Dardanus: Music of Jean-Philippe Rameau, winner of a Juno Award in 2005.

To list these few projects is to omit dozens of other collaborations with a who's who of Canadian talent.

"For many years, I was lucky enough to work closely with Neil Crory. He was a brilliant producer," reflects Mark Steinmetz, director of music at CBC. "Any concert or recording project he produced was marked with his own distinct stamp. Each detail was acutely fashioned, carefully tweaked and, finally, impeccable. Neil's love and knowledge of music was unsurpassed. His dedication to Canadian musicians was exceptional. His passion for radio and public broadcasting ran deep. His creativity was irrepressible and inspiring. In short, Neil Crory was an artist."

The music of Richard Strauss was particularly cherished by Crory — he would tell anyone who'd listen that Capriccio and Die Frau ohne Schatten were highly underrated — and a decades-long association with soprano Edith Wiens led to several fine recordings, most notably an all-Strauss collection: