New version of David Bowie's 'Zeroes' released: listen

Last week, it was announced that a box set of David Bowie's recordings from the '80s, titled Loving the Alien (1983-1988), will be released on Oct. 21.

The 15-LP (or 11-CD) set will feature the previously unreleased live album recorded in Montreal in 1983 called Serious Moonlight, new string arrangements by Nico Muhly and a new production of 1987's Never Let me Down done by Mario McNulty. All of the information about the release can be found here.

Today, a new version of Bowie's 1987 song "Zeroes" was released. The updated track, which you can listen to below, was worked on by McNulty, who said, "Stripping this song down to its core revealed a track that could have been right at home on Hunky Dory. I kept Peter Frampton's sitar (which was originally owned by Jimi Hendrix) as it still fits against the new guitars from Reeves Gabrels."

In other Bowie news, the artist's first recording ever, a demo for the track "I Never Dreamed", was recently discovered by a former bandmate in an old bread bin. The track will be auctioned off later this year and is expected to be sold for $13,000.