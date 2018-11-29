New Leonard Cohen documentary will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

This week, the 2019 Sundance Film Festival announced its full features lineup and a brand new Leonard Cohen documentary will have its world premiere there.

Titled Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, the film, which was directed by Nick Broomfield (Whitney: Can I Be Me, Kurt & Courney), will follow the story of the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter and his famous muse, Marianne Ihlen. As the press release notes, it will detail their "relationship from the early days in Greece, a time of 'free love' and open marriage, to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician."

Ihlen was Cohen's girlfriend for several years in the '60s and inspired many songs on his first two albums, Songs of Leonard Cohen and Songs From a Room. Most famously, she was the subject of Cohen's 1967 song, "So Long, Marianne".

Ihlen died in July 2016. Two days before her death, Cohen sent her a letter where he tells her, "Our bodies are falling apart and I think I will follow you very soon." Cohen died on Nov. 7, 2016.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place from Jan. 24 - Feb. 3.