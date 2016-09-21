Listen to title track from Leonard Cohen's upcoming new album

It's Leonard Cohen's 82nd birthday today and to celebrate the legendary Canadian songwriter has released a new song from his upcoming album.

Cohen's new album is entitled You Want it Darker and today Cohen released the title track. According to a press release, the album reflects "the perspective of a genius who has experienced a long, self-aware life viewed with profound honesty and expressed with expertise, authenticity, and graciousness."

You Want it Darker is produced by Cohen's son Adam and will be released on Oct. 21.

"As I grew older, I understood that instructions came with this voice," Cohen says in a statement. "What were these instructions? The instructions were never to lament casually. And if one is to express the great inevitable defeat that awaits us all, it must be done within the strict confines of dignity and beauty."

Listen to "You Want it Darker" below.