Listen to Feist's ghostly new jam, 'Century'
This marks the second single from the singer's upcoming album, Pleasure.
"Who will lead you to the one?"
Feist has released the second single from her upcoming album, Pleasure, and it's a jam about finding your one — until you hit the 3:45 mark and Pulp's Jarvis Cocker hauntingly signs on to ask how long a century is. "Century" premiered on Apple Music's Beats 1, and you can listen below.
