Listen: Great Lake Swimmers premiere new song 'The Talking Wind'

Great Lake Swimmers will release a new full-length album this year, and we have an exclusive listen of one of the first singles, out Friday, Feb. 16.

"The Talking Wind" is almost literal in its name, as songwriter Tony Dekker says he had become "somewhat disenchanted with the acoustic guitar, and thought it was appropriate for a song about the wind to be made up entirely of woodwinds and vocals."

It's a beautiful, hypnotic track wrapped in a rich, comforting warmth, thanks in part to the Swimmers' recording venue: the 144-year-old Bishop Cronyn Memorial Church in London, Ont. "The Talking Wind" was arranged by Drew Jurecka and co-produced by Chris Stringer, who has worked with the Wooden Sky, Timber Timbre and Holly McNarland.

The new album doesn't yet have a release date, but you can get "The Talking Wind" and its single-mate, "Falling Apart", as of Feb. 16 via Nettwerk.