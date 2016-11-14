Leonard Cohen's son, Adam, thanks fans for 'outpouring of sympathy'

Adam Cohen has opened up about the death of his father, legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen, thanking fans for the messages of support he has received. Leonard Cohen died on Monday, Nov. 7, at the age of 82 in Los Angeles. His death was made public Thursday, Nov. 10

In a Facebook post, Adam wrote, "Thank you for your kind messages, for the outpouring of sympathy and for your love of my father."

Elsewhere in the post, he wrote of burying his father in Montreal with his sister and thanked his father for his "dazzling wit and humour" and for his love of music, among other things.

Read the full letter from Adam Cohen below: