Leonard Cohen's son, Adam, thanks fans for 'outpouring of sympathy'
Adam Cohen has opened up about the death of his father, legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen, thanking fans for the messages of support he has received. Leonard Cohen died on Monday, Nov. 7, at the age of 82 in Los Angeles. His death was made public Thursday, Nov. 10
In a Facebook post, Adam wrote, "Thank you for your kind messages, for the outpouring of sympathy and for your love of my father."
Elsewhere in the post, he wrote of burying his father in Montreal with his sister and thanked his father for his "dazzling wit and humour" and for his love of music, among other things.
Read the full letter from Adam Cohen below:
My sister and I just buried my father in Montreal.
With only immediate family and a few lifelong friends present, he was lowered into the ground in an unadorned pine box, next to his mother and father.
Exactly as he'd asked. As I write this I'm thinking of my father's unique blend of self-deprecation and dignity, his approachable elegance, his charisma without audacity, his old-world gentlemanliness and the hand-forged tower of his work. There's so much I wish I could thank him for, just one last time. I'd thank him for the comfort he always provided, for the wisdom he dispensed, for the marathon conversations, for his dazzling wit and humor. I'd thank him for giving me, and teaching me to love Montreal and Greece.
And I'd thank him for music; first for his music which seduced me as a boy, then for his encouragement of my own music, and finally for the privilege of being able to make music with him. Thank you for your kind messages, for the outpouring of sympathy and for your love of my father.
