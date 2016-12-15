Joy to the World: a guide to the European Broadcasting Union's Christmas broadcast

Joy to the World is CBC Radio 2's annual Euroradio holiday special. One of the most popular events of the year on CBC Radio 2, the special is a full day of holiday music programming from the countries of the European Broadcasting Union. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 23 years, uniting the globe through traditional music for the holiday season.

This year's broadcast, hosted by Ben Heppner, falls on Sunday, Dec. 18. It will include performances from Germany, Spain, Sweden and other countries. Below, you'll find a detailed schedule of events on the broadcast, with a few details on each country's contribution. All times adjusted for your time zone.

9 a.m. in Munich, Germany: Bavarian Radio Chorus and Munich Radio Orchestra

This theatre in Munich is the site of our first hour in the EBU Christmas broadcast.

From the Prinzregententheater in Munich, these fine ensembles from Bavarian Radio will present a selection of choral Christmas carols and winter songs from throughout the world.

10 a.m. in Montreal: Flûte Alors and Les Voix Boréales

Flûte Alors is the only professional recorder ensemble in Canada. (Mathieu Lavoie)