How to watch the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame show

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inducts artists based on three different categories: songwriters, songs and those who have made a significant musical contribution.

This year the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame will be inducting four new artists — Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Beau Dommage and Stéphane Venne — who will be honoured at the Hall of Fame's induction ceremony on Sept. 23 at Toronto's Massey Hall.

You can watch the full show above, as well as on CBC Music Facebook and YouTube channels starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will feature performances from some of Canada's most beloved artists such as k.d. lang, Arkells, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Daniel Lavoie, Damien Robitaille, Don Ross, Élage Diouf, France D'amour, Florence K, Julie Payette, Randy Bachman, William Prince and Whitehorse.

