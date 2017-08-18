Here's your soundtrack for the solar eclipse

It's been 26 years since the last total solar eclipse was visible in North America. And while the "path of totality" of Monday's eclipse doesn't pass through Canada, we're still looking forward to this once-in-a-generation phenomenon.

We're using this interactive map to calculate the percentage of coverage in our region, and the best time of day to see the eclipse. After that, we'll pour ourselves one of these and turn up the volume on the following tunes to maximize our eclipse-viewing pleasure. Join us, why don't you?

Incognito, 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine' (cover)

This is a cover of the classic Roy Ayers song. (A cover, get it? #dadjoke)

Manfred Mann, 'Blinded by the Light'

Stay safe and use one of these to watch the solar eclipse.

The Strokes, 'Under Cover of Darkness'

This is just a good song for rocking out at the peak of the eclipse, a.k.a. "totality."

Len, 'Steal my Sunshine'

In the eclipse's path of totality, the moon will completely cover the disk of the sun for two minutes and 40 seconds.

Sun Ra, 'When There is no Sun'

During total coverage, the sun's outer atmosphere (known as the corona) becomes visible.

Ed Sheeran, 'I See Fire'

Did you know the visible part of the sun burns at approximately 5,500 degrees Celsius?

Bill Withers, 'Ain't no Sunshine When She's Gone'

The moon orbits the Earth at an average distance of 385,000 kilometres — which makes it seem about the same size in the sky as the much larger (and much farther away) sun.

The Velvet Underground, 'Who Loves the Sun'

According to Popular Science, if the sun was extinguished, the average surface temperature of Earth would drop below freezing within a week.

The Fifth Dimension, 'Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In'

Contrary to popular belief, solar eclipses are not harbingers of doom.

(Bonus: this video also includes your solar eclipse choreography.)

John Williams, 'Binary Sunset' (Star Wars: A New Hope soundtrack)

One sun is enough, thanks. But NASA has speculated about the habitability of a planet with two suns, where solar eclipses would take on a whole new significance.