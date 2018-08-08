Drake makes history as the first artist to ever surpass 50 billion streams

Toronto rapper Drake's latest album, Scorpion, has already accomplished some monumental feats in the month since its release, but he's not done breaking records just yet.

Today, Drake has reached another milestone: becoming the first artist in history to surpass 50 billion streams across all global streaming platforms.

His latest release has already helped him shatter some other impressive records. The week Scorpion came out, 27 of Drake's songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking his own record of 24 charting songs, which was set the previous year with his playlist More Life. Scorpion was also the first album to generate one-billion streams globally in its first week.

And then there's the Beatles' 54-year long record for most songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100's top 10. Seven of Drake's tracks charted in the top 10 in Scorpion's first week, officially overthrowing the Beatles' record of five. Just looking at Billboard's numbers alone, Drake has broken nine other records this year.

So when the year wraps, there's a chance that Drake will break a few more — until he inevitably outdoes himself with his next release.