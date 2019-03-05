Coeur de pirate strips down Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Games': watch

To promote her latest release, En cas de tempête ce jardin sera fermé, Montreal artist Coeur de pirate stopped by George Stroumboulopoulos' House of Strombo for an interview and performance.

In addition to a few songs from her new album, Coeur de pirate also performed an intimate, stripped-down version of Chris Isaak's 1989 hit "Wicked Games", a track that she describes as a "very tortured song."

Watch the full performance below.