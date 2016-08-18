Chantal Kreviazuk shares cover of the Tragically Hip's 'Bobcaygeon'
Over the past few months, many musicians and celebrities have talked about the huge influence the Tragically Hip has had on music and on their home country of Canada. Here on CBC Music, you can find extensive interviews about the band with Rush's Geddy Lee, Atom Egoyan, Rick Mercer, Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and more.
Over on Twitter though, Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk has posted a beautiful piano cover of one of the Hip's biggest hits, "Bobcaygeon." In the short clip, Kreviazuk introduced the song by saying, "Love you, Gord; thanks for all the music," before diving into the a brief rendition of the 1999 song.
Watch the cover here and be sure to tune in to CBC this Saturday, Aug. 20, as we broadcast the Tragically Hip's concert live from Kingston, Ont.
Here I am doing my fav <a href="https://twitter.com/thehipdotcom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thehipdotcom</a> song <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bobcaygeon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bobcaygeon</a>. Thinking of you Gord <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/musicashope?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#musicashope</a><a href="https://t.co/tZxbr3JChM">https://t.co/tZxbr3JChM</a>—@chantalkreviaz
