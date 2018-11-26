Celebrate Christmas with this stunning new version of Aretha Franklin's 'Silent Night'

The death of Aretha Franklin was a low point of 2018, and since her passing, it has been difficult to hear recordings of her voice without getting emotional.

With that in mind, proceed with caution (but do proceed) with this newly released version of the Christmas carol "Silent Night." Produced by Rhino, the single takes the isolated vocal from Franklin's 2008 version of the song, part of the album This Christmas, adding solo piano accompaniment by the Queen of Soul herself.

"This new mix of 'Silent Night' showcases what an incomparable force she truly was, both on vocals and piano," says producer Tena Clark via press release. Listen below.