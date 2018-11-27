Canadians love the arts and now we have the numbers to prove it

A new study released this month reveals that Canadians are serious about consuming arts and culture. The study finds that 86 per cent of Canadians attended an arts activity in 2016, a high participation rate that has increased over the past 25 years.

Other findings in the study include:

50 per cent of Canadians created art, including music, visual arts, writing and dancing.

46 per cent of Canadians attended a live music performance.

42 per cent of Canadians attended at least one pop music performance, up from 39 per cent in 2010.

16 per cent of Canadians attended at least one classical music performance, up from 13 per cent in 2010.

91 per cent of Canadians listened to recorded music.

48 per cent of Canadians listened to digital music daily and 12 per cent consumed physical formats including CDs and vinyl daily.

The study, Canadians' Arts, Culture, and Heritage Participation in 2016, was prepared by Hill Strategies and uses data from Statistics Canada about Canadians aged 15 and older. You can read the full report here.