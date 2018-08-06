Canadian Timothy Chooi wins Paternot Prize at 2018 Verbier Festival
Timothy Chooi, a 24-year-old violinist from Victoria, B.C., has won the Yves Paternot Prize at the 2018 Verbier Festival in Switzerland. He was presented with the prize on Aug. 5 by Verbier Festival founder Martin Engstroem (pictured below, left) and Academy director Stephen McHolm (right).
The $32,600 prize goes to the "most promising and accomplished young musician" taking part in the annual festival's summer academy, which this year included 56 musicians from 26 countries. The prize comprises a $13,050 cash award and a career development program valued at $19,550, including an opportunity to perform at a future edition of the famed Swiss music festival.
"The Verbier Festival is a life-changing experience as it hosts the most incredible artists today along with breathtaking natural beauty," Chooi told us via email. "It really is an out-of-body experience to have these two components together."
As a member of the 2018 Verbier Festival academy, Chooi took part in masterclasses with Pinchas Zukerman, Mihaela Martin, Gábor Takács-Nagy, Andras Keller, Pamela Frank and Franz Helmerson, and performed at numerous festival concerts, including an outdoor performance of Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 with the Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra, conducted by fellow Canadian and academy member Simon Rivard (pictured below), who received a $2,600 special prize for his efforts.
"The Academy fellows were front and centre in the entire Unlimited concert series lineup," Chooi says. "They were found playing on the streets and slopes of Verbier, and even as 'gondoliers' in the télécabines."
Fans in Montreal can hear Chooi in concert on Aug. 24 at Église Saint-Eustache. In January 2019, he'll perform as a soloist with the Regina Symphony Orchestra.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.