Amid retirement rumours, Michael Bublé prepares to release comeback album, Love

A recent Daily Mail article has got the rumour mill turning with speculation about Michael Bublé's retirement from the music business.

In an extensive interview with the U.K. tabloid's Chrissy Iley, published Oct. 12, Bublé talks candidly about his family's harrowing experience during the 2016 diagnosis and subsequent treatment of his son Noah's liver cancer. "You just want to die," he says in the interview. "I don't even know how I was breathing."

Two years later, Noah is in remission and Bublé is releasing a new album, Love — two facts that that Bublé says are inextricably linked.

But the retirement rumours stem from the article's final two paragraphs:

"Then suddenly he stops. 'This is my last interview,' he says quite solemnly. 'I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.'



"Somehow, though, I don't think he really means it."

Such an announcement, if true, would not only be sad news for fans of the four-time Grammy Award winner, but also unusually timed, with Love set to be released on Nov. 16.

Much more likely is the possibility — hinted at by the author — that this is just another instance of Bublé being a ham, in his inimitable "Juno ready" way.

Bublé's management says there's no truth to the rumours.

Below, the video for Love's latest advance track, "Love You Anymore."