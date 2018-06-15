Alessia Cara returns with new single 'Growing Pains': listen

Alessia Cara's 2015 debut album, Know-It-All, not only solidified her reputation as a rising pop star, but it also garnered a Juno Award in 2017 for best pop album as well as a Grammy Award last year for best new artist. Now, the Brampton, Ont., artist is gearing up for her sophomore release and today, she has unveiled the first single off that upcoming album.

Earlier in the week, Cara teased fans by sending out snippets of lyrics that, when compiled, gave us the song, "Growing Pains". Now, fans can hear the music too, in a new lyric video. The track follows an anthemic style Cara has become known for in other songs like "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Wild Things". Here, she sings about searching for happiness but ultimately feeling down for reasons she can only quantify as "growing pains."

Watch the lyric video for "Growing Pains" below.