A major: The Will-o'-the-wisp
The key signatures of music are kind of like the signs of the zodiac. If you take all the music in a given key, you'll discover certain characteristics — characteristics that can define your personality. That's the idea behind The Signature Series.
Are you an A major person? To get to know A major a little better, click on the orange play button. Follow along with the pop-up comments to find out what composition is playing.
Read about the characteristics of a classic A major person below.
Key characteristics: Excitable. Whimsical. Variably reliable.
Your biggest strength: You know how to get what you want.
Your potential weakness: You're not always sure exactly what it is you want.
Likes: Singing wherever and whenever, spontaneous adventures, gossip.
Dislikes: Naysayers, schedules, boring people.
Preferred outfit: Summery dress.
Animal symbol: Butterfly.
Zodiac sign most similar to: Aries, Pisces.
Classic A-major people:
- Maria von Trapp from The Sound of Music.
- Veronica Lodge from the Archie comics.
- Jane Eyre.
- Princess Anna of Arendelle from Frozen.
- Pippi Longstocking.
- Penny from The Big Bang Theory.
Which key are you?
