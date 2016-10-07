The key signatures of music are kind of like the signs of the zodiac. If you take all the music in a given key, you'll discover certain characteristics — characteristics that can define your personality. That's the idea behind The Signature Series.

Are you an A major person? To get to know A major a little better, click on the orange play button. Follow along with the pop-up comments to find out what composition is playing.

Read about the characteristics of a classic A major person below.

A major: The Will-o'-the-wisp

Key characteristics: Excitable. Whimsical. Variably reliable.

Your biggest strength: You know how to get what you want.

Your potential weakness: You're not always sure exactly what it is you want.

Likes: Singing wherever and whenever, spontaneous adventures, gossip.

Dislikes: Naysayers, schedules, boring people.

Preferred outfit: Summery dress.

Animal symbol: Butterfly.

Zodiac sign most similar to: Aries, Pisces.

Classic A-major people:

- Maria von Trapp from The Sound of Music.

- Veronica Lodge from the Archie comics.

- Jane Eyre.

- Princess Anna of Arendelle from Frozen.

- Pippi Longstocking.

- Penny from The Big Bang Theory.

Which key are you?