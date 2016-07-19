7 songs you need to hear this week

Each week, staff from CBC Music, Radio 2, 3, Sonica and CBC regions across the country collect songs they just can't get out of their heads, and make a case for why you should listen, too. Press play below and discover new songs for your listening list.

Let us know in the comments or via @CBCMusic what catches your ear, or if you have a new song you just can't stop playing.

Lisa LeBlanc, 'Dump the Guy ASAP'

On her new summer anthem, Acadian thrash-and-trash folk singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc delivers a friendship bracelet in lyric form against a breezy backdrop of island twang. "You call me to rant and that's totally fine/ we've both seen each other's ugly cries," LeBlanc sings. Even though the chorus borrows from the song's title, it's really about the support and love between friends — particularly the ones who try to help you out of terrible relationships — that makes this so much more than a catchy bit of ear candy.

— Andrea Warner (@_andreawarner)

Dark for Dark, 'Orchard'

It's impossible not to fall hard and fast for Halifax trio Dark for Dark's harmonies. Rebecca Zolkower (Dance Movie), Melanie Stone (the Heavy Blinkers) and Jess Lewis (Cactus Flower) just released a new EP, All Dressed, in late June, and with it a video for title track "Orchard", filled with wandering, flowers and this heartbreaking verse: "If I could I'd carve the time/ through this mountain to your side/ stay there forever until the great divide/ has left my mind." The album is six songs of beautifully dark folk, and if you're in Halifax this week, the trio will be celebrating with a release show on July 22.

— Holly Gordon (@hollygowritely)

Tinashe, 'Superlove'

R&B artist Tinashe has had a bumpy year so far, from a cancelled tour to the delay of her new album, Joyride. It's a shame, as the momentum she built off her singles "Ride of Your Life", "Player" and "Party Favors" was finally giving the California-based singer a much-deserved boost into the spotlight, but alas she is now off the road and hopefully near completion of her sophomore release. Until then, Tinashe has released another teaser from Joyride (at least, one assumes it'll be on the album): "Superlove". A more slicked-back, bouncing, up-tempo number produced by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, "Superlove" reflects the jittery feelings of falling for someone with the Beyoncé/Yeah Yeah Yeahs-esque refrain, "They will never love you babe, like I love you babe." While it veers slightly away from the moodier groves of some of her previous releases, it is another step ahead for Tinashe and a glimmer of hope that she can still end 2016 with a bang.

— Melody Lau (@melodylamb)

Jamie Lidell, 'Walk Right Back'

For the first single from his first album in three years, U.K. groove eccentric Jamie Lidell has returned with the lurching foot-stomper "Walk Right Back", celebrating the emotional rush he's experienced since the birth of his first son. Knee-deep in deliberately offbeat bass lines, "Walk Right Back" finds Lidell realizing what his mother and father must have gone through in some kind of generational epiphany. It's probably the funkiest record about parenting you'll hear for a while. Issued on his own Jajulin Records imprint, "Walk Right Back" represents a clean break from Lidell's more recent dance- and electro-infused input on Warp and, given the presence of the likes of legendary bassist Pino Palladino and Black Milk's stellar drummer Daru Jones on his forthcoming Building a Beginning album, "Walk Right Back" is a welcome return to the earthy, organic pastures Lidell first traversed for his 2005 release, Multiply.

— Del Cowie (@vibesandstuff)

Jocelyn Alice, 'Feels Right'

Jocelyn Alice returns from her massive summer hit, "Jackpot" — certified gold in Canada, getting more than 1.7 million streams on Spotify and almost 70,000 radio spins — with a new track called "Feels Right". A summer anthem about love and cannonballs, you'll turn this track on when you're running down the beach or jumping off the cottage dock (and then post it in slow-mo to Instagram). Whatever the case, the Canadian singer-songwriter is back to show she's no one-hit wonder.

— Matt Fisher (@MattRFisher)

Larissa Tandy, 'Harder Heavier'

We first wrote about Larissa Tandy not long after she made the difficult decision to move to Canada because Australia wouldn't recognize her marriage. She's been here for a while now and managed to forge a working relationship with Jim Bryson, which led to the two of them hunkering down to write and record Tandy's first full-length record. "Harder Heavier" is the first single and it sounds, well, very Canadian. Funny how that works. Larissa, welcome. Stay a while, will ya?

— Judith Lynch (@CBCJudith)

Rae Spoon, 'I Hear Them Calling'

In response to some transphobic laws regulating the use of bathrooms, Rae Spoon and Chelsea McMullan, who collaborated on the remarkable documentary musical My Prairie Home, have released a buoyant and brilliant new music video in support of gender inclusivity for Spoon's song "I Hear Them Calling". There's real magic in this video, which features 23 LGBTQ youth and allies who made their own monster costumes, partying in an accessible, all-genders bathroom. There are a million emotions as Spoon sings, "I could stay underground, but I want to sing/ I want to live like this, I want to live like this/ I want to live like this all the time." — AW