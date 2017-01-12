2017 Canadian album releases: what we know so far

The grey days of January may be a bit of a drag for some, but here at CBC Music it's an exciting time. It's the month when we're flooded with announcements about all the new music we can expect in the year to come. For some reason, the list seems extra impressive this time: from Austra to Shania Twain to Alex Cuba, 2017 looks like the year we'll be hearing new music from some of Canada's best loved artists. See the list of releases that have been officially announced below.

2017 releases

Jan.19: Fleece, Voyager (Fleece Music)

Jan. 20: Austra, Future Politics (Pink Fizz)

Jan. 20: Danny Michel, Khlebnikov

Jan. 20: Heat, Overnight (the Hand Recordings)

Jan. 20: Kid Koala (feat. Emiliana Torrini), Music to Draw to: Satellite (Arts & Crafts)

Jan. 20: Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche, Pas pire pop, I Love You So Much (Constellation)

Jan. 20: Abigail Lapell, Hide Nor Hair (Coax)

Jan. 20: Kayla Luky, Back to Dirt

Jan. 20: Jonathan Roy, Mr. Optimist Blues (Warner)

Jan. 27: Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life (Anti)

Jan. 27: Fancey, Love Mirage

Jan. 27: Thorcraft Cobra, The Distance (Plaza Bowl)

Jan. 27: Whitney Rose, South Texas Suite EP (Six Shooter)

Jan. 27: Chris Gostling & the Tempo, Breathe, Blood & Tempo

Jan. 27: JJ Shiplett, Something to Believe In (Warner)

Jan. 27: Alejandra Ribera, This Island (Pheromone)

Feb. 3: The Besnard Lakes, Are the Divine Wind 12" (Jagjaguwar)

Feb. 3: Louise Burns, Young Mopes (Light Organ)

Feb. 3: Le Trouble, Making Matters Worse (Indica)

Feb. 3: Homeshake, Fresh Air (Sinderlyn)

Feb. 3: Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion (Outside)

Feb. 3: Courage My Love, Synesthesia (Warner)

Feb. 3: Big Wreck, Grace Street (ole/Warner)

Feb.10: Mother Mother, No Culture (Universal)

Feb.10: The Sadies, Northern Passages (Dine Alone)

Feb.10: Teen Daze, Themes for Dying Earth (Flora)

Feb.10: Port Cities, self-titled

Feb. 10: Begonia, Lady in Mind

Feb. 14: Desiree Dawson, Wild Heart

Feb.17: The Matinee, Dancing on Your Grave (Light Organ)

Feb.17: The Courtneys, The Courtneys II (Flying Nun)

Feb.17: Mozart's Sister, Field of Love (Arbutus)

Feb. 17: Danny Laj and the Looks, Alive and Kicking

Feb.17: Sam Patch, Yeah You, And I (Dep Records)

Feb.17: Tim Darcy, Saturday Night (Jagjaguwar)

Feb.17: Bill and Joel Plaskett, Solidarity (Pheromone)

Feb.17: Age of Electric, TBA (We Are Busy Bodies)

Feb.17: Age of Electric, Make a Pest a Pet vinyl reissue (We Are Busy Bodies)

Feb.17: Parallels, Metropolis (Marigold)

Feb.17: Lion Bear Fox, self-titled

Feb.17: The Wild!, Wild at Heart (eOne)

Feb. 24: The Luyas, Human Voicing (Paper Bag)

Feb. 24: Leif Vollebekk, Twin Solitude (Secret City)

Feb. 24: Peter Peter, Noir Eden (Audiogram)

Feb. 24: Pick a Piper, Distance (Abandon Building)

Feb. 24: The Franklin Electric, Blue Ceilings (Indica)

Feb. 24: Allan Rayman, TBA

Feb. TBA: Waitress, Precipice EP

March 3: Jenn Grant, Paradise (Outside)

March 3: The Real McKenzies, Two Devils Will Talk (Stomp)

March 3: Five Alarm Funk, Sweat

March 3: Danko Jones, Wild Cat

March 3: B.A. Johnston, Gremlins 3

March 10: Jon McKiel, Memorial Ten Count (You've Changed/Headless Owl)

March 10: Richard Laviolette, Taking the Long Way Home (You've Changed)

March 10: Jacques Greene, Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)

March 10: Amelia Curran, Watershed

March 24: Blood and Glass, Hop The Fence (Simone)

March 24: The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Apocalipstick

March 31: Said the Whale, As Long as Your Eyes Are Wide (Hidden Pony)

March 31: Nelly Furtado, The Ride (NelStar Entertainment)

March 31: Jerry Leger, Nonsense and Heartache (Latent Recordings)

March 31: Saltland, A Common Truth (Constellation)

March 31: Lydia Ainsworth, Darling of the Afterglow (Arbutus)

March TBA: Dan Misha Goldman, Champion of the Underworld

March TBA: Adaline, TBA (Cadence)

March TBA: Stewart Legere, Quiet the Station (independent)

April 7: Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante

April 7: the Wooden Sky, Swimming in Strange Waters (Nevado Music)

April 7: Del Bel, III (Missed Connection)

April 7: New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions (Dine Alone)

April 7: Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution (Arts & Crafts)

May 7: Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

Date TBA:



Blanka, Fall in Love

Drake, More Life

F***ed Up, Year Of The Snake

The Gay Nineties, Decadent Days

Kashka, Relax

The Nursery, Life After Wartime

Petra Glynt, This Trip

The Velveteins, Slow Wave

Date and title TBA:

Alice Glass

Alvvays

Arcade Fire

Avril Lavigne

The Avulsions

Broken Social Scene

Bruce Cockburn

Fast Romantics

Fountain

Land of Talk

Mac DeMarco

Matt and Sam's Brother

Metric

Nav

Rural Alberta Advantage

Shania Twain

Sorrey

Stars

Tommy Genesis

Wolf Parade