2017 Canadian album releases: what we know so far
The grey days of January may be a bit of a drag for some, but here at CBC Music it's an exciting time. It's the month when we're flooded with announcements about all the new music we can expect in the year to come. For some reason, the list seems extra impressive this time: from Austra to Shania Twain to Alex Cuba, 2017 looks like the year we'll be hearing new music from some of Canada's best loved artists. See the list of releases that have been officially announced below.
2017 releases
Jan.19: Fleece, Voyager (Fleece Music)
Jan. 20: Austra, Future Politics (Pink Fizz)
Jan. 20: Danny Michel, Khlebnikov
Jan. 20: Heat, Overnight (the Hand Recordings)
Jan. 20: Kid Koala (feat. Emiliana Torrini), Music to Draw to: Satellite (Arts & Crafts)
Jan. 20: Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche, Pas pire pop, I Love You So Much (Constellation)
Jan. 20: Abigail Lapell, Hide Nor Hair (Coax)
Jan. 20: Kayla Luky, Back to Dirt
Jan. 20: Jonathan Roy, Mr. Optimist Blues (Warner)
Jan. 27: Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life (Anti)
Jan. 27: Fancey, Love Mirage
Jan. 27: Thorcraft Cobra, The Distance (Plaza Bowl)
Jan. 27: Whitney Rose, South Texas Suite EP (Six Shooter)
Jan. 27: Chris Gostling & the Tempo, Breathe, Blood & Tempo
Jan. 27: JJ Shiplett, Something to Believe In (Warner)
Jan. 27: Alejandra Ribera, This Island (Pheromone)
Feb. 3: The Besnard Lakes, Are the Divine Wind 12" (Jagjaguwar)
Feb. 3: Louise Burns, Young Mopes (Light Organ)
Feb. 3: Le Trouble, Making Matters Worse (Indica)
Feb. 3: Homeshake, Fresh Air (Sinderlyn)
Feb. 3: Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion (Outside)
Feb. 3: Courage My Love, Synesthesia (Warner)
Feb. 3: Big Wreck, Grace Street (ole/Warner)
Feb.10: Mother Mother, No Culture (Universal)
Feb.10: The Sadies, Northern Passages (Dine Alone)
Feb.10: Teen Daze, Themes for Dying Earth (Flora)
Feb.10: Port Cities, self-titled
Feb. 10: Begonia, Lady in Mind
Feb. 14: Desiree Dawson, Wild Heart
Feb.17: The Matinee, Dancing on Your Grave (Light Organ)
Feb.17: The Courtneys, The Courtneys II (Flying Nun)
Feb.17: Mozart's Sister, Field of Love (Arbutus)
Feb. 17: Danny Laj and the Looks, Alive and Kicking
Feb.17: Sam Patch, Yeah You, And I (Dep Records)
Feb.17: Tim Darcy, Saturday Night (Jagjaguwar)
Feb.17: Bill and Joel Plaskett, Solidarity (Pheromone)
Feb.17: Age of Electric, TBA (We Are Busy Bodies)
Feb.17: Age of Electric, Make a Pest a Pet vinyl reissue (We Are Busy Bodies)
Feb.17: Parallels, Metropolis (Marigold)
Feb.17: Lion Bear Fox, self-titled
Feb.17: The Wild!, Wild at Heart (eOne)
Feb. 24: The Luyas, Human Voicing (Paper Bag)
Feb. 24: Leif Vollebekk, Twin Solitude (Secret City)
Feb. 24: Peter Peter, Noir Eden (Audiogram)
Feb. 24: Pick a Piper, Distance (Abandon Building)
Feb. 24: The Franklin Electric, Blue Ceilings (Indica)
Feb. 24: Allan Rayman, TBA
Feb. TBA: Waitress, Precipice EP
March 3: Jenn Grant, Paradise (Outside)
March 3: The Real McKenzies, Two Devils Will Talk (Stomp)
March 3: Five Alarm Funk, Sweat
March 3: Danko Jones, Wild Cat
March 3: B.A. Johnston, Gremlins 3
March 10: Jon McKiel, Memorial Ten Count (You've Changed/Headless Owl)
March 10: Richard Laviolette, Taking the Long Way Home (You've Changed)
March 10: Jacques Greene, Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)
March 10: Amelia Curran, Watershed
March 24: Blood and Glass, Hop The Fence (Simone)
March 24: The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Apocalipstick
March 31: Said the Whale, As Long as Your Eyes Are Wide (Hidden Pony)
March 31: Nelly Furtado, The Ride (NelStar Entertainment)
March 31: Jerry Leger, Nonsense and Heartache (Latent Recordings)
March 31: Saltland, A Common Truth (Constellation)
March 31: Lydia Ainsworth, Darling of the Afterglow (Arbutus)
March TBA: Dan Misha Goldman, Champion of the Underworld
March TBA: Adaline, TBA (Cadence)
March TBA: Stewart Legere, Quiet the Station (independent)
April 7: Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante
April 7: the Wooden Sky, Swimming in Strange Waters (Nevado Music)
April 7: Del Bel, III (Missed Connection)
April 7: New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions (Dine Alone)
April 7: Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution (Arts & Crafts)
May 7: Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)
Date TBA:
Blanka, Fall in Love
Drake, More Life
F***ed Up, Year Of The Snake
The Gay Nineties, Decadent Days
Kashka, Relax
The Nursery, Life After Wartime
Petra Glynt, This Trip
The Velveteins, Slow Wave
Date and title TBA:
Alice Glass
Alvvays
Arcade Fire
Avril Lavigne
The Avulsions
Broken Social Scene
Bruce Cockburn
Fast Romantics
Fountain
Land of Talk
Mac DeMarco
Matt and Sam's Brother
Metric
Nav
Rural Alberta Advantage
Shania Twain
Sorrey
Stars
Tommy Genesis
Wolf Parade
