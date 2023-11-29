The top 100 Canadian songs of 2023

Most years, there's one new Canadian hit song that becomes inescapable — a clear contender for top song of the year.

The Weeknd held the top spot twice: with the ubiquitous "Blinding Lights" (2020) and followup single, "Sacrifice" (2022). Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon's smash, "Peaches" (2021), extended its song-of-the-summer title to a year-round triumph. But this year, it appeared that there was no frontrunner — at least until fall, when a certain Calgary pop star staked her claim both on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and virtually everywhere else, from TikTok trends to late-night domination with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Saturday Night Live. Even though "Greedy" didn't come out until September, it became immediately apparent that Tate McRae's hit was here to stay, with the potential to stretch her reign well into the new year.

This isn't to say that 2023 lacked incredible music, though. From superstar hip-hop collaborations to genre-defying newcomers, Canadian artists have produced a vast array of songs, all captured in our top 100 list below. When determining what makes a song essential, we considered streaming numbers, radio play, artistic merit and cultural impact. A scroll through the artists and songs on this list illuminate a musical landscape of innovators, groundbreakers and rising stars, all signalling a bright future for Canadian music.

For more song recommendations, CBC Music asked 15 Canadian musicians for their favourite song of the year. Find out what they've been loving here.

100. 'Moon Rising (10 Years),' Gayance feat. Judith Little D

"Moon Rising" is a standout track off Gayance's Polaris-shortlisted album, Mascarade, thanks to its joyful groove and Judith Little D's resonant vocal. (Songs You Need to Hear, Feb. 15)

99. 'Hanging With You,' TheHonestGuy

TheHonestGuy fuses classic R&B with neo-soul effortlessly on this mid-tempo meditation on the importance of putting in the time with the person you love. (Songs You Need to Hear, July 19)

98. 'Notice It,' Mighloe

Mighloe's sensual track is an ode to the lush hedonism of a summer romance; psych-rock guitar, hazy nostalgia, a soulful rhythm and the singer's world-stopping vocals make it irresistible. (Songs You Need to Hear, July 26)

97. 'Too Much to Do,' DijahSB

DijahSB chooses straightforward and earnest songwriting over braggadocious bars on "Too Much to Do," produced by fellow Toronto rapper Clairmont the Second. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 16)

96. 'Need,' Russell Louder

Louder's sing-along track about intoxicating love is bubbling over with sweeping, cinematic moments, hand claps and disco riffs.

95. 'Worst Case Kid,' Tommy Lefroy

This alt-pop duo's sophisticated songwriting is on full display with "Worst Case Kid," a song about malaise, distress, self-doubt and dysphoria.

94. 'Still Rollin,' Shubh

In an already exciting Punjabi Canadian music scene, Shubh stands out with his infectiously catchy "Still Rollin," which proves his success isn't just luck.

93. 'Morning Light,' Dilly Dally

One of this Toronto band's farewell singles, "Morning Light" was a glorious send-off from the beloved grunge-rockers after nearly a decade. (Songs You Need to Hear, March 29)

92. 'I Don't Feel It Like I Used To,' Louise Burns

On this track that Burns describes as "trip-hop country," the singer is celebrating that breakthrough moment when an emotional hyperfixation no longer has a hold on you.

91. 'The Middle,' Amaal

Amaal's crystalline vocals ring out on this track about growing up and moving on, as she pads her signature R&B sound with an Afrobeats bassline that gives the song its groove.

90. 'Doppelganger,' Teke::Teke

This Montreal band is adept at putting a spin on familiar sounds, and on "Doppelganger" Teke::Teke blends '60s Okinawan music with elements of '70s Japanese pop ballads and '60s French pop à la Serge Gainsbourg. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 10)

89. 'The Worst We Could Do,' Steph Copeland and Sarah MacDougall

Singer-songwriter MacDougall and film composer Copeland came together on this buoyant synth-pop number, full of jangling percussion and bright, clear vocals.

88. 'Worlds Away,' Chxrry22

Scarborough-raised alt-R&B singer Chxrry22 laments being worlds away from the person she loves on this track that blends majestic strings with a subdued Jersey club bassline. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 7)

87. 'Thirteen,' Myst Milano

Myst Milano's club-ready dance banger is propelled by a relentless four-on-the-floor beat that the Edmonton-born, Toronto-based rapper/producer/DJ flows over with ease. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 31)

86. 'Santa Muerte,' Boslen

On this spicy track about star-crossed lovers, Vancouver musician Boslen sings about willingly succumbing to a dangerous love interest. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 10)

85. 'Say When,' Dan Mangan

The Polaris-shortlisted singer gets joyful about his artistic hunger: "I want cheerleaders to carry me through my hometown," he sings over a smattering of layered harmonies.

84. 'Notawe,' Adrian Sutherland

A heartfelt song performed entirely in Omushkegowuk Cree about fathers who have passed away, from the singer-songwriter's forthcoming album.

83. 'I Can't Love Him (And Love You Too),' Fefe Dobson

Complete with an epic guitar solo, "I Can't Love Him (And Love You Too)" is a raucous track that captures the lightning rush of falling in love. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 30)

82. 'Flash Flood,' Ruby Waters

A sensual track about getting down, Waters doesn't shy away from her desires on this sizzling rock number: "Oh, it's escalating/ my heart is racing/ and oh, I feel so connected/ I'm in the mood and I wanna be disrespected," she sings. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 21)

81. 'Lemons,' Nate Husser

"On the outside I look cool/ but on the inside I be numb/ ain't got no choice but to keep our heads high," raps Husser on this sharp track memorializing friends and loved ones who have passed on. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 10)

80. 'Okantomi,' Okan

While singing in Spanish and Yoruba, Afro-Cuban jazz group Okan create hip-swaying rhythms on this song about immigrant pride.

79. 'WYD,' Planet Giza feat. Saba

On this sultry standout from Planet Giza's album Ready When You Are, each verse flows effortlessly, using '90s R&B-inspired melodies to give the track a sensual spark. (Songs You Need to Hear, Feb. 22)

78. 'Upside Down,' Shay Lia

Blending in a glorious disco sound, Shay Lia heads to the dance floor to flirt the night away on what might be her most pop-leaning song yet. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 23)

77. 'Old Friends,' Loony

Loony's vocals soar throughout this soul-inflected, dulcet ode to a relationship that's fading away.

76. 'Silhouette,' CRi feat. Klô Pelgag

The final song that closes out CRi's album Miracles spotlights his flexibility as a producer: "Silhoutte" trades CRI's fast-paced, rave-worthy sounds for a vibe of chillness and simplicity. (Songs You Need to Hear, Sept. 27)

75. 'Cross Border Lovers,' Terra Lightfoot

Bolstered by a catchy melody and an infectious hook, "Cross Border Lovers" is a bold proclamation that, despite the challenges of long-distance love, space won't extinguish the flames of romance.

74. 'Refugee,' K'naan

K'naan celebrates and reclaims what it means to be displaced in this powerful and touching track: "Somebody called me refugee/ and I wear it proudly," he sings. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 28)

73. 'Don't Leave Me Now,' Jessy Lanza

Lanza brings catharsis to the dance floor through a bumping beat and layered vocals. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 5)

72. 'Good Luck (You're F--ked),' Vivek Shraya

An empowering post-#MeToo kiss-off, Shraya delivers an anthemic pop bop to shake the patriarchy. (Songs You Need to Hear, Feb. 15)

71. 'Comfort,' Katie Tupper

Rather than staying stuck in the doldrums of rejection, the indie-soul singer from Saskatoon relishes the fact that she gets to have this person in her life at all — even if not in the exact way she dreams. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 5)

70. 'No Puede Ser,' Alex Cuba

Warm percussion, intricate guitar and flirty backing vocals add to the sun-soaked, breezy vibes of this Spanish-language summer dream.

69. 'Sur la mélodie,' Les Louanges feat. Ichon

An Afrobeat-infused collaboration between two genre-defying French artists trading verses and stretching their talents for something bouncy, introspective and fresh. (Songs You Need to Hear, Feb. 22)

68. 'Different,' Temia

A fierce U.K. drill track — addictive, boisterous and mesmerizing — that sounds like it was pulled straight from the streets of London. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 5)

67. 'Guillotine Dreams,' Super Duty Tough Work

Super Duty Tough Work boldly spit consciousness and call out hypocrisy with a nicely repurposed line off Rage Against the Machine's "Know Your Enemy" — all with live instrumentation.

66. 'The Thing That Wrecks You,' Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams

The country-pop crossover duet you didn't know you needed from the Alberta wunderkind and the B.C. rock legend.

65. 'Nutaraullunga,' Terry Uyarak

Another beautiful song from this Nunavut-based singer-songwriter who invites the rest of Canada to the north through his melodies, lyrics and videos.

64. 'Huh,' Haviah Mighty

Sexy and scathing, "Huh" perfectly evokes the whiplash of a specific type of hookup or relationship: passionate but toxic; hot but not always healthy; a good time not a long time.

63. 'One More Latch (Give It to Ya),' Pantayo

A perfect pitch to that person you're crushing on: gongs, drums and vocals build on one seductive, repeated verse and a single-sentence chorus — "I wanna give it to ya" — supported by a call of oh-oh-ohs. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 26)

62. 'I Like That,' Gary Beals feat. Jrdn� and Kayo

A joyful love letter to a special someone, but also a glorious celebration of Nova Scotia's thriving R&B and hip-hop scenes.

61. 'Open up Wide,' Dizzy

On "Open up Wide," Dizzy plays by its own rules, and the fact that the song is also a dazzling pop gem is just the cherry on top. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 5)

60. 'I Don't Miss You,' JP Saxe

Tell yourself what you need to, sings Saxe on this lovely, mid-tempo John Mayer co-write, but the truth is: you do miss them, and it hurts.

59. 'Potential,' Sadboi

Over an infectious beat that splices dancehall and U.K. garage, Sadboi calls out the lacklustre man who led her on, bottling those feelings of frustration and regret into a powerhouse track. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 9)

58. 'Memory,' Witch Prophet feat. Begonia

It's safe to say there's never been a song about brain fog that sounds as smooth and seductive as this slow jam from neurodivergent singer-songwriter Witch Prophet and powerhouse vocalist Begonia.

57. 'Yuteman Denis,' Skiifall feat. Charlotte Cardin and Zibs

Skiifall's commanding delivery bounces over the beat as he shows off his signature St. Vincent patois flow. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 9)

56. 'Personal Effects,' Chromeo

With a generous dose of humour, Chromeo gifts us an ode to exes who perhaps intentionally leave items behind to haunt us long after they're gone on this track that showcases the duo's signature funky grooves. (Songs You Need to Hear, Oct. 4)

55. 'Fill Isself,' Clairmont the Second

Clairmont the Second rides the beat with mischievous glee, his raps bursting with energy: "Imma dip out and never come back." (Songs You Need to Hear, April 19)

54. 'This Too Shall Pass,' Hannah Georgas

This low-key, almost meditative track finds Georgas giving herself an internal pep talk, repeatedly returning to the phrase, "This too shall pass/ the pain won't last." (Songs You Need to Hear, March 29)

53. 'Break for You,' Valley

In this pop-forward, dancey track, Valley promises devotion and support: "Oh but I would fight for this forever, I could take the pressure, whatever comes."

52. 'Married by Elvis,' Begonia

On this tender song about the absurdities of love and what it makes you do, Begonia summons sterling similes: "Standing at the steeple/ acting like a couple stupid people."

51. 'Find My Love,' Mattmac feat. Mariame

The CBC Searchlight winner teams up with R&B Cree singer Mariame for a celebratory empowerment anthem about finding success. (Songs You Need to Hear, Sept. 20)

50. 'Run for Cover,' Boogey the Beat feat. Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Boogey the Beat teamed up with previous collaborators Snotty Nose Rez Kids to deliver a thundering track that reverses tropes and explodes with energy thanks to Boogey's smooth production and the Rez Kids' fast-paced delivery. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 21)

49. 'Give Me a Reason,' Dominique Fils-Aimé

With the coolness of a jazz singer straight out of the Harlem Renaissance, Fils-Aimé sings and scats on "Give Me a Reason," immediately whisking the listener to a dark, smoky lounge. (Songs You Need to Hear, Oct. 4)

48. 'Just the One,' Metric

Described by lead singer Emily Haines as "regret disco," "Just the Once" leans further into the classic sense of the genre with synth notes refracting like light off a disco ball, and a grooving interplay between guitar and bass. (Songs You Need to Hear, July 12)

47. 'Not Worthy,' Emotional Oranges feat. Nonso Amadi

Nigerian Canadian artist Amadi hooked up with Los Angeles R&B duo Emotional Oranges on "Not Worthy," a meditative, slow burn of a song about feeling like you're not measuring up to the person your lover thinks you are. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 17)

46. 'Still,' Idman

"Still" is an emotionally packed, candid single that also works as a great gateway into the rising Toronto R&B artist's work. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 28)

45. 'Waiting for You,' Majid Jordan feat. Naomi Sharon

OVO Sound labelmates Sharon and Majid Jordan collaborated on this R&B slow jam that will smolder in your head for days.

44. 'Say What You Like,' Doug Paisley

The title track to Paisley's 2023 album, "Say What You Like" is the perfect melding of the Toronto alt-country singer's down-to-earth lyricism and producer Afie Jurvanen's swagger.

43. 'Back at Me,' Ombiigizi feat. Peter Dreimanis

In perhaps the most welcomed collaboration of the year, Ombiigizi and July Talk's Dreimanis team up for this super fun, bedroom-rock banger.

42. 'Majimbo,' Aiza

This self-proclaimed Afro-bop queen deserves the title based on "Majimbo" alone: an irresistible tribute to Kenyan star comedian Elsa Majimbo.

41. 'Antidote,' Chiiild

A song about infatuation, wrapped in layers of guitar and the warmth of Chiiild's compelling vocals — a standout from the Montreal R&B singer's 2023 album, Better Luck in the Next Life.

40. 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass),' Elisapie

A stunning cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" translated into Inuktitut, "Uummati Attanarsimat" flips the song you knew on its head and gives it a new and vibrant life.

39. 'Stranger,' RealestK

"Stranger" is a spare internal monologue, but nothing more is needed for this tender outpouring as RealestK's solo voice reverberates in the echo chamber of his broken heart, with only an electric piano to keep the pulse. (Songs You Need to Hear, Sept. 20)

38. 'Try,' Postdata

In true Paul Murphy fashion, the Wintersleep lead singer balances darkness and light on this surprisingly buoyant-sounding track about getting through the daily rhythms of life.

37. 'How do You Love a Man,' La Force

A sparse and gently catchy R&B track from the Montreal singer-songwriter, "How do You Love a Man" is a space to let out all the love that's left when someone is gone.

36. 'Kollage,' Carly Rae Jepsen

Soft and soulful, Jepsen is raw and reflective on this dreamy track: "Nothing really matters, but it matters if it matters to you."

35. 'Homemaker,' Fontine

"I never was somebody's girl/ so forgive me if I'm a little scared to give this thing a whirl," Winnipeg's Fontine sings on "Homemaker," a vivid and deeply felt song for anyone who knows the constraints of expectation.

34. 'I Won't Stop,' Wolf Castle

Wolf Castle keeps the vibe light, fresh and dancey on "I Won't Stop," a track about "escaping the weight of the world." (Songs You Need to Hear, Oct. 11)

33. 'What's the Point,' Justin Nozuka

Nozuka's voice feels weightless on the opening number of his album Daydreams & Endless Nights, as he shakes off all his problems and realizes, "That I can just be free/ by just being me."

32. 'Africa Calling,' Beverly Glenn-Copeland

On this irresistible love letter to his roots, Glenn-Copeland pairs his magic-hour vocals with polyrhythmic beats that honour his West African heritage. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 17)

31. '(You) On my Arm,' Leith Ross

A celebration of queer love, "(You) On my Arm" details the yearning someone goes through when experiencing an intense crush, soundtracked by guitar-driven, swoon-worthy indie-pop.

30. 'Underground,' City and Colour

Dallas Green is at his best on "Underground," a passionate, soulful song that feels like an instant classic.

29. 'When it Comes to You,' Kellie Loder

Kellie Loder captures the tender and familiar feelings that come with reconnecting with an old flame on this gorgeously intimate song.

28. 'First Person Shooter,' Drake feat. J. Cole

For their first collaboration in 10 years, Drake and J. Cole trade bars on a high-energy track that ended up making history: it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying Drake with Michael Jackson for the most-ever No. 1s by a male solo artist (and whom he references in the song's final verse).

27. 'Politics,' Phoenix Pagliacci and Cadence Weapon

Two of the country's most insightful rappers team up in this powerful ode to staying true to yourself despite the complications of navigating interpersonal and professional relationships.

26. 'Forever,' Charlotte Day Wilson feat. Snoh Aalegra

"Forever" is a sparsely layered smattering of ambient sounds, held together by an interpolation of the Foundations' track "Baby, Now That I Found You" while Wilson and R&B vocalist Snoh Aalegra question if they can keep trying to hold on to their love interests. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 30)

25. 'World in My Hands,' Lavi$h

"World in My Hands" is an effusive outpouring of pride and joy — a celebration of those moments in life, however fleeting, when things are going your way. (Songs You Need to Hear, March 22)

24. 'On a Beach,' Hayden feat. Feist

A beautiful and catchy duet from well-established Canadian artists Hayden and Feist, which also acted as the lead single for Hayden's first full-length album since 2015.

23. 'Judy,' Jenn Grant feat. Kim Harris

A reimagining of Kim Harris's parents' love story, "Judy" is lifted by a horn section and the gorgeous combination of Grant and Harris's voices. (Songs You Need to Hear, Nov. 16)

22. 'Un Deux Trois,' Munya

"Un Deux Trois" is the perfect synthesis of Munya's laidback delivery with funk-inspired rhythm guitar and bass, resulting in a track that could've fit seamlessly on Daft Punk's Random Access Memories. (Songs You Need to Hear, July 12)

21. 'Jeans,' Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel

Over simple acoustic guitar chords, Jessie Reyez explores her sensual side and details all the ways her new love interest entices her, from their gorgeous face to their prowess in the bedroom. (Songs You Need to Hear, Aug. 23)

20. 'Picture of Love,' Sam Roberts Band

The lead single from the group's latest album, The Adventures of Ben Blank, Sam Roberts Band effortlessly do what they do best with this warm, easy-listening hit.

19. 'Hiding out in the Open,' Feist

A simple acoustic melody that hits at the hard truths, but treats them with a warmth and kindness, as Feist's voice wraps itself around the listener in a gentle embrace. (Songs You Need to Hear, Feb. 22)

18. 'Scars,' Jayda G

Inspired by her father's high-school experiences of getting bullied, Jayda G transforms pain into empathy and strength — all wrapped into a four-on-the-floor dance anthem.

17. 'Skicinuwihkuk,' Jeremy Dutcher

"Skicinuwihkuk" is a moving piece that sees Dutcher seated at the piano, his voice inextricable from the orchestra as he takes flight with the emotion of the song's lyrics. (Songs You Need to Hear, May 31)

16. 'Hello,' Aqyila

After exploding onto the Canadian music scene a few years ago, Aqyila further solidified herself as an artist to watch with the introspective and empowering track "Hello," from her debut EP.

15. 'The Master,' Nico Paulo

A song about mastering one's own feelings, Portuguese Canadian songwriter Nico Paulo masters her own warm, striking sound in this standout from her self-titled debut album.

14. 'The Returner,' Allison Russell

A song brimming with joy, pushing back against pain and darkness with positivity and light as Russell reminds herself and others: "I'm worthy/ of all the goodness and love/ that the world's gonna give me."

13. 'Hotter Now,' Lu Kala

Powerhouse pop singer Lu Kala brings a bit of disco flare to this upbeat banger all about glowing up after a breakup.

12. 'Wrong Love,' Celeigh Cardinal

Juno Award-winning artist Celeigh Cardinal shines on this catchy and inviting single that'll be sure to have you dancing.

11. 'Name of God,' Mustafa

Over gentle guitar, Mustafa unpacks his grief and embarks on a personal search for meaning. (Songs You Need to Hear, Oct. 25)

10. 'I Wanna be Your Right Hand,' Nemahsis

Palestinian Canadian pop artist Nemahsis expresses her love language on "I Wanna be Your Right Hand," with her voice desperately reaching out to someone as she begs to be of service — to be useful in the name of showing her love and devotion. Over an acoustic riff that's reminiscent of the Smashing Pumpkins' "1979," Nemahsis sounds equal parts steadfast and free, playing with her voice in ways she hasn't in previous releases. While she's already established her talent for writing heart-wrenching ballads — as displayed on her 2022 EP, Eleven Achers — "I Wanna be Your Right Hand" proves that the rising star has a much wider range that has yet to be fully explored. We can't wait to hear where she takes her music next. (Songs You Need to Hear, March 22)

9. 'When You Miss Someone,' William Prince

The sensation of missing someone — a friend who's moved away; a partner who's left; or a loved one who's died — is part of our shared human condition. The pain can be sudden and sharp, or persistent and dull, and it leaves us seeking a connection: "Is the moon shinin' bright where you are?/ Is it even shining at all?" asks Prince at the outset of this gently devastating song, the lead single off his album Stand in the Joy. There are no answers, but his metaphors for heartache (an empty gas tank, for instance) are trenchant in their familiarity. Ultimately, his deep, confiding voice provides all the comfort you need.

8. 'Flatline,' Tobi





"Flatline" is the embodiment of Tobi's self-described style of "unapologetic soul music." Exploring the theme of power — who has it, how one seizes it, etc. — the Toronto rapper weaves the personal and political into one bold, ambitious track. Jabbing piano notes anchor "Flatline" as Tobi effortlessly raps around the beat, covering a swath of topics including the Land Back movement and Black death, as he unabashedly points out: "How they gon' steal the wave? We on stolen land." Pain is inevitable, but here, Tobi encourages listeners to transform that pain into power: "Flatline" is the motivational anthem that we needed this year.

7. 'So Hard to Tell,' Debby Friday

The breakout single from Friday's Polaris Music Prize-winning album, Good Luck, introduced listeners to a new era for the Toronto-based artist. On "So Hard to Tell" Friday's vocals sound angelic and lilting, a stark contrast to her usual spitfire delivery — but the subdued nature of the track makes space for the vulnerability at its core. "You're just a young girl/ all alone by yourself/ in the city/ act like you don't need help," she sings in the opening verse as glitchy, haunting synths and boom-bap drums create an incantation-like rhythm. "So Hard to Tell" is a song about the trials and tribulations of young womanhood, of confronting uncertainty and forging an identity that's all your own. (Songs You Need to Hear, Jan. 11)

6. 'Confetti,' Charlotte Cardin

Cardin's self-described ode to introverts is a dark and bouncy single to soundtrack the nights you say you're too busy to come out — but are really just staying home to snuggle your pet. "I feel like a zombie, I'll die at the party/ yeah, you'll find my body fully covered in confetti/ I tried calling somebody to tell them, 'Come, get me,'/ but you'll find my body fully covered in confetti," the Montrealer sings on the chorus, describing a social anxiety-induced death before dropping that simple but sharp one-liner: "La-da-da-da-da." It was Cardin's first release since her Juno-sweeping 2021 album, Phoenix, and it had us hooked. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 19)

5. 'Somebody Else,' Aysanabee

Aysanabee has a gift for excavating memories in his songs, and "Somebody Else" is a beautiful example. It's a heartfelt goodbye to a romance that is dead, but one that carries the emotional weight of nostalgia. "This song is for people who love hard, until the bitter end," he said in a press release. An outpouring of emotions washes over the listener as the tender chorus rises up and Aysanabee unleashes his powerful vocals: "You've been holding onto me like somebody else," he reveals. It's a heartbreaker, but one that feels cathartic and necessary for healing. (Songs You Need to Hear, June 21)

4. 'Always,' Daniel Caesar

When Caesar sings a vulnerable love ballad, he creates magic. On "Always," he proclaims to an ex that he'll wait for them: "I don't want things to change/ I pray they stay the same, always," he admits on the chorus. His soulful vocals are syrupy with affection, as he promises to hold out hope that the relationship might bloom again. A highlight is the stunning outro that showcases Caesar's soaring, wistful falsetto. For anyone still longing after a past love, it's the song that offers a glimmer of hope and a dash of romanticism.

3. '4eva,' Kaytraminé

Kaytranada is no stranger to collaboration, and this year, he teamed up with rapper Aminé for one of the summer's hottest records. Smashing their names together to create the moniker Kaytraminé, their first single "4eva" was as groovy as you'd expect, with Kaytranada delivering his signature funky beats over a thumping bassline. Aminé's punchy flow injects a dose of energy, while Pharrell Williams, who co-produced the track and sings on the chorus, elevates the song in a magical way. Even though the summer months are behind us, "4eva" remains a staple on our playlists — a sunny burst of serotonin that is guaranteed to brighten up your mood and make you dance no matter what time of year it is. (Songs You Need to Hear, April 12)

2. 'Blame Brett,' the Beaches

"Blame my ex! Blame my ex! Blame my ex!" is the cathartic chorus to this Beaches hit, which went viral on TikTok this year — and opened up the Juno-winning Toronto rock band to a whole host of younger fans ready to yell at lead singer Jordan Miller's ex, Brett Emmons of the Glorious Sons. Bumping with catchy riffs and sing-along verses, "Blame My Ex" actually places Miller as the "villain of the song," as she told CBC's Q in May 2023: "I came in with this sort of idea to write a song apologizing to all the future people that I was going to see, being like, 'I'm sorry in advance. I'm probably going to break your heart because my heart has been broken lol — don't blame me though, blame my ex-boyfriend.' So the song is like a nice long setup for a joke."

1. 'Greedy,' Tate McRae

"Greedy" is a juggernaut. McRae's September single quickly took over TikTok, Instagram and pop radio thanks to the Calgary-born singer's sultry, smokey vocals, the delicious beat (it samples "Promiscuous," which scratches our nostalgia itch), and confident lyrics about knowing your worth. It's currently sitting at more than 460 million streams and views across Spotify and Youtube combined. Unsurprisingly, the songwriting team included some writers who know how to make a hit: Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Jasper Harris (Lil Nas X, Doja Cat) and Amy Allen (Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes).

In the era of sad-girl pop (think Billie Eilish or Olivia Rodrigo), high-energy pop bangers have become a rarity — even McRae's earlier releases fall more into the moody, downtempo pop that has taken over in recent years. "Greedy" was a welcome surprise: we'd been craving something earwormy, ridiculously fun and easy to dance to (just check out the choreography in the music video). McRae is coming into her own diva energy, and the outsized charisma is working for her. In a press release she shared: "I feel like this is the first time where people are seeing a feistier and more playful side of me." We're all for feisty Tate if it means a run of even more stellar pop moments like this.