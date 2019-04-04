'Time to hit the road': Céline Dion announces post-Vegas world tour

Canadian singer Céline Dion hosted a special live event yesterday at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles to announce her upcoming Courageworld tour. The event, which was streamed live on Facebook, included performances and a short Q&A.

"I think it's time for a change, time to hit the road," Dion told the audience. "So many people came to see us, and now we really think that it's time for us to go see them."

In addition to the tour, Dion also confirmed that a new album, titled Courage, will be out later this year. The singer said it will likely come out "around November, roughly." When asked about the album and tour name, she explained:

"I think we all go through a lot of things in life. We all do. Whether it's losing someone, whether it's a sickness, it's something we have to fight, something that life imposes on us and I think I went through a lot. And life has given me the tools — my family, the way that I grew up, the way that I was raised, that we were all raised in my family — to find my inner strength; in a way, to find courage to keep going. When I lost [husband René Angélil], before he went to his other life, he wanted me back onstage. He wanted to make sure that I was still practising my passion and I wanted to prove to him that I'm fine. We're fine. We're gonna be OK. I got this.... Then a song came that was called 'Courage,' and we all thought the album should be called Courage."

Few other details about the album were revealed, but Dion did mention a collaborator who will appear on the album: Sia. When asked which artists she's been loving lately, Dion mentioned the pop star and songwriter, adding: "Whatever her journey was, I feel her pain and her passion, and I connect with her music tremendously." She also jokingly said that Sia should've given her hit song "Chandelier" to her.

The Courage world tour will kick off on Sept. 18 with a two-night stop in Québec City, followed by stops in other Canadian cities, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. Tickets for most of those dates will go on sale April 12. For more information, head over to her website.