Tim Baker and Wintersleep lead the 2020 East Coast Music Award nominations, tied for seven each. It's a fitting year for the former member of Hey Rosetta! to get his first solo nominations, as the awards head back to his hometown of St. John's for the first time in five years the week of April 29.

P.E.I.'s the East Pointers follow up the lead with six nominations, including songwriter of the year, while Ria Mae, Neon Dreams and Rich Aucoin have five apiece — all up against each other for album of the year. Jenn Grant and Villages each nabbed four nominations, up against each other for folk recording of the year with Grant's seventh album, Love, Inevitable, and Villages' self-titled debut.

While women continue to hold fewer nominations than men — 25 per cent compared to 66 per cent, with the remaining nine per cent accounted for by bands with both men and women — those numbers still appear to be industry standard: women made up 24.7 per cent of Juno Award nominations in 2019 , and while this year's numbers bumped up to 34 per cent , that was only within nine major categories.

The ECMAs, a five-day festival and conference, will take place from April 29 to May 3, with the awards night broadcast taking place on Thursday, April 30, and hosted by actor and author Mary Walsh. Here's the complete list of nominees.

Album of the year

Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams (producer: Corey Lerue)

Ria Mae, Stars (producers: Truancy, Joel Stouffer, John Nathaniel, Kristoffer Eriksson, Adam King, Les Cooper, Ryan Kowarsky, Scott Effman)

Rich Aucoin, Release (producers: Rich Aucoin, Joel Waddell)

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead (producer: Marcus Paquin)

Wintersleep, In the Land Of (producers: Tony Doogan, Wintersleep)

Rich Aucoin performs "The Fear" for CBC Music's First Play Live 4:26

Blues recording of the year

Grasshopper, Southern Bones

Matchstick Mike, Dog up the Road

Mike Biggar, Mike Biggar & Band Live at the BMO Theatre

Myles Goodwyn, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2

Bucky Adams Memorial Award

Jody Upshaw

Jon Samuel

Rey D

Tachichi

Zamani

Classical recording of the year

Atlantic String Machine, The Bayfield Sessions

Christine Carter and Duo Concertante, Invitation

Gillian Smith, Into the Stone

Marc Djokic, Solo Seven

Various, Songs of the Invisible Summer Stars

Contemporary roots recording of the year

Damhnait Doyle, Liquor Store Flowers

Erin Costelo, Sweet Marie

Madison Violet, Everything's Shifting

Steven Bowers, Elk Island Park

The East Pointers, Yours to Break

Country recording of the year

Ben Chase, All Over It

Cory Gallant, Welcome to my World

Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways

Jason Benoit, Revolution Pt. 1

Tomato/Tomato, Canary in a Coal Mine

Dance recording of the year

Craymak, "I'd Do It Again" feat. Saint Yves

Famba, "Swear to God"

Karate Kactus, "Shy" featuring Faangs

Sparkee, Discovery

Spoutnique, Solace

Electronic recording of the year

Dead Horse Beats, Inglaterra

It Could Be Franky, We All Know How This Will End

Pineao & Loeb, Elevation

Rich Aucoin, Release

Rozalind MacPhail, Don't Let me Fall too Far

Folk recording of the year

Dave Gunning, Up Against the Sky

Jenn Grant, Love, Inevitable

Old Man Luedecke, Easy Money

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead

Villages, Villages

Tim Baker performs for CBC Music's First Play Live 5:32

Francophone recording of the year

Cy, Acadian Dream

Jacobus, Caviar

Jacques Surette, Marche, marche, marche

Sirène et Matelot, Sirène et Matelot

Spoutnique, Solace

Group recording of the year

Motherhood, Dear Bongo,

Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams

The East Pointers, Yours to Break

Villages, Villages

Wintersleep, In the Land Of

Indigenous artist of the year

Carolina East

City Natives

Deantha Edmunds

Eastern Owl

Shift from tha 902

Inspirational recording of the year

Chris Stephens, When it Was Dark

Eastern Owl, Qama'si

Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes, A Week in December

One8Tea, Ventilation

Rey D, No Failing Faith

Instrumental recording of the year

Florian Hoefner, First Spring

Mark Djokic, Solo Seven

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Paul Tynan, Quartet

Sam Wilson, Groundless Apprehensions

Jazz recording of the year

Ethan Ardelli, The Island of Form

Florian Hoefner, First Spring

Heather Bambrick, Fine State

Paul Tynan, Quartet

Sam Wilson, Groundless Apprehensions

Loud recording of the year

Dischord, Corruption of Innocence

Dumpster Mummy, Dumpster Mummy 2

Hard Charger, Vol 4: Take the Guff And Suffer

Spirit of the Wildfire, Bittersweet Nothings

Zaum, Divination

Pop recording of the year

Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams

Rachel Cousins, Rachel Cousins

Ria Mae, Stars

T. Thomason, T. Thomason

Tara MacLean, Deeper

R&B/soul recording of the year

Chris Kirby, What Goes Around

Jody Upshaw, Guilty One

Laura Roy, Forte

Selby Evans, Forever

Rap/hip-hop recording of the year

Aquasocks, HOLOS

City Natives, Reborn

Jacobus, Caviar

Jyay, Rambo

Tachichi, Top Ten

Rising star recording of the year

Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways

Leanne Hoffman, What Remains

Motherhood, Dear Bongo

Quote the Raven, Golden Hour

Villages, Villages

Rock recording of the year

Adam Baldwin, No Rest for the Wicked

Andrew Waite, Tremors

Jon Samuel, Dead Melodies

Motherhood, Dear Bongo,

Wintersleep, In the Land Of

Roots/traditional recording of the year

Anna Ludlow, Wherever you Go

Còig, Ashlar

JP Cormier, Once

Keith Mullins, Upward (Howlin' at the Moon)

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Shannon Quinn, Watchmaker

Solo recording of the year

Damhnait Doyle, Liquor Store Flowers

Jason Benoit, Revolution Pt. 1

Jenn Grant, Love, Inevitable

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Rich Aucoin, Release

T. Thomason, T. Thomason

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead

Song of the year

Mo Kenney, "Ahead of Myself" (producer: Mo Kenney)

Port Cities, "Montreal" (producers: Dylan Guthro, Thomas Tawgs Salter)

The East Pointers, "Wintergreen" (producer: Gordie Sampson)

Tim Baker, "Dance" (producers: Marcus Paquin, Tim Baker)

Wintersleep, "Beneficiary" (producers: Tony Doogan, Wintersleep)

Songwriter of the year

Adyn Townes

Dave Sampson

Ria Mae

Rich Aucoin

The East Pointers

Wintersleep

Fans' choice entertainer of the year

Dave Gunning

Jenn Grant

Jimmy Rankin

Lennie Gallant

Neon Dreams

Ria Mae

Rich Aucoin

The East Pointers

Tim Baker

Wintersleep

Fans' choice video of the year

Devarrow, "Crashed Cars" (directors: Dom Fegan, Graham Ereaux)

Gabrielle Papillon, "Shout It Out" (director: Teryl Brouillette)

Jason Benoit, "Slow Hand" (director: Tim Deegan)

Jenn Grant, "Keep A Light On" (director: Samantha Scaffidi)

Madison Violet, "Tell Me" (director: Jillian Martin)

Neon Dreams, "High School Dropout" (directors: Frank Kadillac, Alex Gayoso)

Ria Mae, "Hold Me" feat. Frank Kadillac (director: Kat Webber)

The East Pointers, "Wintergreen" (director: Emma Watkins)

Tim Baker, "All Hands" (director: Jordan Canning)

Wintersleep, "Forest Fire" (director: Christopher Mills)

2019 Industry Awards

Company of the year

Foleymore Entertainment

Krista Keough Creative Communications

Parkindale Productions Inc.

Sound of Pop

The Citadel House

The Syrup Factory

Event of the year

Celtic Colours International Festival

Halifax Jazz Festival

Makin' Waves presented by Sydney Credit Union

Shivering Songs Festival

Stan Rogers Folk Festival

Graphic/media artist of the year

Aaron Bishop

Deep Hollow Print

James Bennett

Jud Haynes

Launch Media

Management/manager of the year

Forward Music Group

Jones & Co.

Mary Beth Waldram

Roger Lockyer

Media outlet of the year

Canadian Beats

Parkindale Productions Podcast

The East

The East Coast Music Hour

Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach (CBC Radio One)

Media person of the year

Alex Cook

Bill Roach

Erin Bond

Greg Smith

Richard Lann

Producer of the year

Chris Kirby

Daniel Ledwell

Jon Matthews

Mark Adam

Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd

Studio engineer of the year

Jamie Foulds

Jason Jenkyns

Jon Matthews

Scott Ferguson

Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the year

Codapop Studios

Echo Lake

FMP Matrix: STUDIO FMP

Soundpark Studios

The Sound Mill

Venue of the year

Celtic Performing Arts Centre at The College of Piping

Parkindale Productions: Parkindale Hall and Shepody House

The Capital Complex

The Carleton

The Ship Pub

Video of the year