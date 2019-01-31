This new short film about music is narrated by the late Rush drummer, Neil Peart

Drum manufacturer DW Drums has released a new short film titled Growth Rings, a collaborative project with late Rush drummer, Neil Peart.

Peart, who died on Jan. 7 after battling brain cancer for three-and-a-half years, co-wrote the script for this eight-minute clip and narrates it.

Comparing the growth rings in trees to music that has shaped both history at large and people's individual lives, Peart argued for the importance of music as a marker of eras and milestones alike. "Humans have our growth rings, too," he said in the film over historic footage of rocket launches and weddings. "And often, we measure those years, those triumphs and ordeals, in music. The songs of our youth, of our courtships, of our good or bad times."

Watch the entire short film below.