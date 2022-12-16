The Weeknd shares new Avatar song, 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)'

Written by Natalie Harmsen

After weeks of teasing, the Weeknd has finally released his new song, "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)," which he wrote for the long-awaited new movie Avatar: The Way of Water.

Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen and Swedish House Mafia produced the sprawling track, which marks another collaboration between the EDM group and the Weeknd. Swedish House Mafia helped produce several tracks on the Weeknd's last album, Dawn FM , including "Moth to a Flame."

"Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" was first featured in a teaser trailer for the James Cameron-directed film, set over a decade after the release of the first Avatar. The movie, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, premieres Dec. 16. It has already earned a Golden Globe nomination for best film, drama, and a best director nomination for Cameron.

Including the Weeknd's soaring single, the film's soundtrack has 22 original songs. The score for the movie will be available on Dec. 20, with 11 additional score cues that are not on the newly released soundtrack.

The Weeknd has previously contributed to motion-picture soundtracks for 50 Shades of Grey, which got him an Oscar nod for "Earned It," and Black Panther, which spawned the hit "Pray for Me."

Listen to "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" here: