The most memorable moments at the 2023 Junos

The Juno Awards are taking over Edmonton for the first time since 2004, and CBC Music is on the ground to catch every thrilling moment. From speeches that leave us speechless to performances from Canada's rising stars, behind-the-scenes hijinks to Junofest showcases that tear the house down, this Juno Week will be one for the books.

There's a lot happening, but we'll make sure you'll feel like you're there.

Scroll down for the highlights, and for more Junos coverage, head over to cbcmusic.ca/junos.

March 10: Junofest kicks off

Junofest presented by CBC Music started on Friday night, with stellar performances and crowds abuzz. Taking over 15 venues across Edmonton, 50 acts will perform over three nights leading up to the Juno Awards on Monday, March 13.

Chad Price and his band take the stage at the Starlite Room in Edmonton during Junofest 2023. (CBC Music)

London, Ont., artist Chad Price brought his rootsy R&B to the Starlite Room, and got the crowd dancing. The whoops and cheers got so loud that the crowd drowned him out at times, and Price shouted out the audience for being so receptive: "Thank you for this lovely welcome, it really means a lot to be here." Price did a stripped-down cover of Daniel Caesar's hit song "Get You," which had everyone singing along, and closed off his set with his CBC Searchlight-winning tune, "Somehow, Someway."

Other standout moments included Edmonton's own Cab'ral running through the audience while performing, making sure everyone felt a part of the show. From moments reminiscent of Prince's funkiness to guttural and abrasive rap, he performed a handful of genres in his 30-minute set. Jamaican-born, Toronto-based singers Ammoye and Kirk Diamond both brought a Caribbean flare to the night, performing energy-filled sets that transported us (mentally at least) from the blistering Canadian cold to a sunny isle. Both artists are up for reggae recording of the year at this year's awards.

Justine Tyrell played a soulful set of her R&B songs to an intimate crowd, serving up her cheeky breakup track "Warning Signs" as well as incredible covers of Amy Winehouse's "Valerie" and Outkast's "Hey Ya!" You can check out her Road to the Junos set from earlier this year, below.

Road to the Junos: Justine Tyrell Duration 24:53 Justine Tyrell performs soulful R&B live at 99ten in Edmonton as part of the Road to the Junos concert series.

Over at Union Hall, Fortunate Ones played to a joyful, full room of fans. After singers Andrew James O'Brien and Catherine Allan walked onstage, O'Brien shouted, "Any Newfoundlanders here tonight?" and the response was overwhelming. The St. John's-based band flew through an energetic set of songs off their Juno-nominated album, That Was You and Me, and were followed up onstage by fellow contemporary roots album nominees the East Pointers, from P.E.I. It was the East Coast chapter of the Friday night show, and it was a heartwarming, foot-stomping time.

Simu Liu is back to host the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, and stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.