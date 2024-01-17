Tegan and Sara announce their new graphic novel, Crush

Tegan and Sara's next graphic novel, titled Crush, is set to be published on Oct. 1, 2024.

Illustrated by Tillie Walden, Crush is the sequel to Junior High, which they published in 2023. The Canadian pop duo made the announcement on their website, adding, "this second volume is all about crushes, crushing it, and being crushed by life in junior high."

The books are autobiographical (but set in the present day), following the musician sisters as they make their way through life at their school in Calgary. Junior High was set in Grade 7; in Crush, they've advanced to Grade 8, where romance, teen drama and other new challenges await, according to Macmillan Publishers' synopsis:

Offstage, school is officially back in session. Between Sara's growing feelings for her dream girl and Tegan's falling out with her former BFF, eighth grade might prove to be even messier than last year. Onstage, the twins are swept up in a battle-of-the-bands contest to open for their favourite musical artist, landing them with a new manager, new opportunities, and new challenges, too. But stepping into the spotlight — and into themselves — means colliding over fame, family, and finding their sound.

Together, both graphic novels serve as a prequel to Tegan and Sara's adult memoir, High School, which was published in 2019 and adapted into TV series that aired in 2022.