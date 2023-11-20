Tate McRae made her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 18, performing her viral hit "Greedy." The high-energy pop banger just became the Calgary singer's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, currently sitting at No. 8.

WATCH: Tate McRae performs 'Greedy' on Saturday Night Live

Performing at SNL is a coveted gig for many artists: the likes of Prince, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and more have graced the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. McRae called the milestone "an absolute dream come true" in an Instagram post.

Introduced by host Jason Momoa, McRae was joined by a guitarist, a drummer and background dancers, who brought the song's intricate Sean Bankhead choreography to life.

McRae also premiered a new song, "Grave" on SNL, a more subdued and melancholic track in the same vein as her 2020 song, "You Broke Me First."

It was a busy weekend for the singer and dancer: a pre-recorded performance of "Greedy" at the Moxy Hotel in Los Angeles aired during the Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19.

McRae released her latest single, "Exes," with an equally energetic video last week, ahead of her upcoming album, Think Later, out Dec. 8.