Sum 41 to end final world tour with stop in Toronto

Sum 41 is heading home to play its final show before retirement — but not until 2025.

The Grammy-winning rock band from Ajax, Ont., will play Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025, which is slated to be the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.

There comes a time <br>When it all has to end <br><br>TOUR OF THE SETTING SUM <br>The Final World Tour <br><br>Get presale tickets today at 11 AM EST using password LANDMINES. General on sale begins Friday, January 19th @ 10 AM local time at <a href="https://t.co/z6kSTxgo1q">https://t.co/z6kSTxgo1q</a>. <br><br>*Toronto pre-sale is… <a href="https://t.co/Db7aJW4DkF">pic.twitter.com/Db7aJW4DkF</a> —@Sum41

There are currently 76 shows included in the newly announced Tour of the Setting Sum, with more to be added. It kicks off in Indonesia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.

In addition to the Toronto date, there will be four other Canadian stops so far, all in Quebec: Rimouski, Saguenay, Quebec City and Victoriaville. The band says additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for many shows — including the final date — go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

Sum 41 announced its retirement early last year, along with the news that the band would release one final album titled Heaven :X: Hell before walking away, paired with a worldwide headlining tour.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the statement read. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

Heaven :x: Hell will be released March 29, and will be a double album: the Heaven side will be, as singer-songwriter Deryck Whibley described in a press release, "early Sum 41 pop-punk" and Hell will be "newer, heavier Sum 41."

With files from the Canadian Press.