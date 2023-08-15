Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas with 2024 Come on Over residency

If you haven't been able to catch Shania Twain on her current Queen of Me tour, don't worry: the Canadian pop-country star will kick off a new Las Vegas residency next year.

Titled Come on Over after the singer's 1997 album — and the biggest-selling studio album by a female artist ever — the residency will start in May 2024, just six months after Twain wraps up her nearly year-long current tour. It will consist of 24 shows, which will take place throughout the year at Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it's as if the whole building, the whole theatre is my playroom for a while," Twain told Billboard, of what she enjoys in a residency. "I love that I get consistency, that I can build a show, that I don't have to worry about moving around.... That custom element of the production is a luxury."

She told Billboard that the residency will be filled with many of her hits, as well as songs from the recently released Queen of Me album. Twain also said she'll be focusing more on the fashion aspect of her shows, which she really became involved with for her current tour.

"I have so much experience, from touring, with performing in fashionable clothes and thinking about how they move, how they wear when I'm sweating," she said. "I'm always thinking, 'Can I kick and run in them? How do they look in motion and in still photographs?' I enjoy building these clothes. I'm great with the scissors. I'm not a good sewer, but I have a great team. I'm a great pinner and I'm in there literally designing the looks for every show."

Twain recently announced a deluxe, 25-anniversary edition of Come on Over, which will be released on Aug. 25 and includes contributions from Chris Martin, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Elton John, the Backstreet Boys and more.