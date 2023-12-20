Ryan Gosling releases Ken the EP with Christmas version of 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling hasn't had (K)enough of showing off his musical chops as Ken from Barbie quite yet. The actor teamed up with the film's composers, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, to release an EP with three new versions of the Grammy-nominated song, "I'm Just Ken."

WATCH | Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson perform a holiday version of 'I'm Just Ken':

The re-worked songs include "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)," "I'm Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)" and "I'm Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix)."

Ronson teased the EP with a Dec. 19 post on Instagram about being impressed by Gosling's singing abilities: "It only took two or three warm up takes for me to realize not only was he going to be able to handle the vocal but it was going to far exceed anything Andrew and I could have hoped for."

Ken the EP came together in a week after Ronson sent Gosling the Christmas version. The actor then re-recorded his vocals, channeling his "Kenergy."

"I'm Just Ken" is up for a Grammy Award in February for best song written for visual media. The track also nabbed nominations for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.