Rich Aucoin, Rose Cousins, Zamani and more take home 2021 East Coast Music Awards

2021 continues not to allow for an in-person awards season in Canada, so instead this year's East Coast Music Awards were handed out as two online specials streamed via Facebook and YouTube on June 10 and 13.

Classified and Rose Cousins went into the week with the most nominations (eight and six, respectively), and Classified came away with one award, taking home rap/hip-hop recording of the year, while Cousins' Bravado took home both solo and contemporary roots recording of the year. (Cousins also came away with a Juno Award on June 4 for contemporary roots recording of the year for the same album.) Neon Dreams won album of the year, while Catherine MacLellan won songwriter of the year and Sorrey took home pop album of the year. Beòlach, which was recently up for a Juno for traditional album of the year, took home the Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year Award. During the streamed special on June 10, Rita MacNeil was also inducted posthumously into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The awards association went through renewed criticism in 2020, with the most recent calls for change focusing on the small number of women who won awards, and the lack of recognition for new acts in rap, hip hop and R&B. As a result, this year marks the first that the East Coast Music Awards included the African-Canadian artist of the year, which went to Halifax's Zamani.

Read the full list of the music award winners below, and head to ECMA.com for the list of industry award winners this year.

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year Award

Beòlach

Classified

David Myles

Jimmy Rankin

Lennie Gallant

Like a Motorcycle

Neon Dreams

Rich Aucoin

Rose Cousins

The East Pointers

Fans' Choice Video of the Year Award

Andrew Waite, "Faith" (director: Brendan Henry)

BRDGS, "Dancing Without Music" (director: Kostadin Kolev)

Classified, "Good News" featuring Breagh Isabel (director: Mike Boyd)

Kellie Loder, "Molded Like a Monster" (director: Ashlea Wessell)

Kim Harris, "Once you Were Wondrous" (directors: Meaghan and Marie Wright)

Levi Rowan, "Let it Go" (directors: Levi Rowan, Alex Gayoso)

Mike McKenna Jr., "At the Edge of the World" (directors: Danny Gillis, Siyi Liu)

Neon Dreams, "Sick of Feeling Useless" (directors: Frank Kadillac, Adrian Morris)

Rich Aucoin, "Walls" (director: Jason Levangie)

Rose Cousins, "The Benefits of Being Alone" (directors: Shebab Illyas, Rose Cousins)

African-Canadian artist of the year

Joe Bowden

Keonté Beals

Miokal

Owen O'Sound Lee

Shelley Hamilton

Zamani

Album of the year

Classified, Time

Joel Plaskett, 44

Neon Dreams, The Happiness of Tomorrow

Rachel Beck, Stronger Than you Know

Rose Cousins, Bravado

Children's entertainer of the year

Bingly and the Rogues

Dr G

Matt the Music Man

Silly Robbie

The Swinging Belles

Classical composition of the year

Andrew Staniland, Peter Quince at the Clavier

Bekah Simms, Granitic

Derek Charke, Tree Rings

Dinuk Wijeratne, The Spirit and the Dust

Emily Doolittle, Doolittle: Minute Etudes "Excerpt" (Live)

Peter-Anthony Togni, Sea Dreams

Classical recording of the year

Charke-Cormier Duo, Bathymetric Terrains

Duo Concertante, Franz Schubert Music for Violin and Piano

Sarah Hagen, Women of Note

Sarah Slean, Symphony Nova Scotia, Bernhard Gueller, Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia

Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti, Focus

Contemporary roots recording of the year

Catherine MacLellan, Coyote

Coco Love Alcorn, Rebirth

Émilie Landry, Arroser les Fleurs

Mike McKenna Jr., At the Edge of the World

Rose Cousins, Bravado

Country recording of the year

Brooklyn Blackmore, Get a Little Crazy

Laurie LeBlanc, When it's Right it's Right

Lawrence Maxwell, Almost Natural

Norma MacDonald, Old Future

The Heavy Horses, With Darkness in my Eyes

Dance recording of the year

BRDGS & FWLR, "Suspicious"

Cloverdale, Keep Dancing

Karate Kactus, "Shut up and say It"

Kin Crew x LNY TNZ, No Limits

Pineo & Loeb, "Free" featuring Liinks & Kayo

Electronic recording of the year

Elephant Skeletons, Sleep

Grej, In Search Of…

Rich Aucoin, United States

Scientists of Sound, The Beginning (Of the Beginning of the End)

Sparkee, Moon Mist

Francophone recording of the year

Émilie Landry, Arroser les fleurs

Joey Robin Haché, Trente

Les Hay Babies, Boîte aux lettres

Matt Boudreau, Armageddon

Menoncle Jason, La grosse piastre

Folk recording of the year

David Myles, Leave Tonight

Dylan Menzie, Lost in Dreams

Jennah Barry, Holiday

Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing

Sherman Downey, New Beautiful

Group recording of the year

Beòlach, All Hands

Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade, Just Like a Woman: Songs of Bob Dylan

Les Hay Babies, Boîte aux lettres

Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing

Sorrey, In Full Bloom

Indigenous artist of the year

Alan Syliboy & the Thundermakers

Mike Bern

Shift from tha 902

Silver Wolf Band

Wolf Castle

Inspirational recording of the year

Jordan Musycsyn, Around the Fire

Justin Fancy, Sure Beats a Good Time

Kristen Martell, Coming Home

Martine Kelsey, Sweet Hallelujah

Natasha Blackwood, Ease Back

Instrumental recording of the year

Beòlach, All Hands

Grej, In Search Of…

Maxim Cormier, Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg

Sarah Hagen, Women of Note

Taktus, Mirrored Glass

Wrong Planet Band, Wrong Planet Band

Jazz recording of the year

Anteater, Anteater

Joe Bowden, Roots, Tales of the Urban Yoda

Joel Miller, Unstoppable

Lee Park, Lee Park

Loud recording of the year

Diner Drugs, As Is

Hero's Last Rite, Behind the Darkest Days

Sonic Detour, Sonic Detour

Sound Drown, Selfish Reasons

WinterheartH, Riverbed Empire

Pop recording of the year

BRDGS, ie+

Kim Harris, Heirloom

Kinley, Kinley

Rachel Beck, Stronger Than you Know

Sorrey, In Full Bloom

R&B/soul recording of the year

Kam Sparks, "Witness" featuring Jamie Sparks

Keonté Beals, King

Rey D, "Loyal"

Arenye, 23/97

Zamani, Outside

Rap/hip-hop recording of the year

Atay & Jax, Last Night

Classified, Time

Owen O'Sound Lee, "Listen"

Shift from tha 902, This One's for You

Wolf Castle, Gold Rush

Rising star recording of the year

Beauts, Dalliance

Braden Lam, Inside Four Walls

Hauler, Hauler

Mike McKenna Jr., At the Edge of the World

Moira Bren, 6 is Green

Rube & Rake, Leaving With Nothing

Rock recording of the year

Beauts, Dalliance

Chris Colepaugh, 2019

Kestrels, Dream or Don't Dream

Like a Motorcycle, Dead Broke

Nap Eyes, Snapshot of a Beginner

Roots/traditional recording of the year

Beòlach, All Hands

Matthew Byrne, Matthew Byrne with the Lady Cove Women's Choir: In Concert

Maxim Cormier, Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg

Pretty Archie, Running for Cover

Rum Ragged, The Thing About Fish

Solo recording of the year

Catherine MacLellan, Coyote

Classified, Time

David Myles, Leave Tonight

Dylan Menzie, Lost in Dreams

Rose Cousins, Bravado

Song of the year

Classified, "Good News" featuring Breagh Isabel

Like a Motorcycle, "Wide Awake"

Neon Dreams, "Sick of Feeling Useless"

Rachel Beck, "Warrior"

Rich Aucoin, "Walls"

Songwriter of the year