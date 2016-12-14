Watch Adele's Radio City Music Hall special on New Year's Day

This stream is no longer available.

Superstar singer Adele had a great 2016. The global success of her latest album, 25, led to her grabbing five Grammy nominations, and the album's blockbuster single "Hello" has passed more than one billion views on YouTube.

The singer also embarked on a world tour, stopping off in Canada to perform in Vancouver, Montreal and four nights in Toronto. And in an upcoming special presentation, you can watch Adele's live performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York — from your home — on Jan. 1.

CBC Music Presents Adele Live in New York City was filmed in front of a packed crowd of superfans and celebrities in November 2015, just before the release of 25, for a special one-night-only event hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The special was originally broadcast on NBC and premiered on Dec. 14, 2015. It was nominated for the 68th Emmy Awards in four categories: outstanding variety special; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special; outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a limited series, movie or special.

Commanding the stage effortlessly, Adele sings her hit single "Hello" and other new tracks from 25 including "All I Ask" and "When We Were Young," as well as classics "Someone Like You" and "Skyfall."

Tune in at 8 p.m. (8:30 in NL) on CBC-TV or stream online at cbcmusic.ca/holidays to watch CBC Music Presents Adele Live in New York City.