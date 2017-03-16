The Tragically Hip provide theme song to new Anne series

Get ready for ANNE, a brand new series premiering Sunday, March 19 on CBC.

The show's title sequence will feature the Tragically Hip's "Ahead by a Century," the perfect compliment to a beloved classic.

ANNE is a drama series that centres on a young, oprhaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an elderly spinster and her aging brother.

Don't miss the world premiere on CBC Sunday at 8/8:30 NT.