The Tragically Hip provide theme song to new Anne series
Don't miss the world premiere on CBC Sunday at 8/8:30 NT.
Get ready for ANNE, a brand new series premiering Sunday, March 19 on CBC.
The show's title sequence will feature the Tragically Hip's "Ahead by a Century," the perfect compliment to a beloved classic.
ANNE is a drama series that centres on a young, oprhaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an elderly spinster and her aging brother.
