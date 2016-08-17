The road to Kingston: a Tragically Hip tour diary

Follow this post as The Tragically Hip makes its way across the country on its Man Machine Poem tour ahead of its Aug. 20 date in Kingston which will be broadcast live across the CBC network. Keep visiting www.cbcmusic.ca/thehip for updated details.

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Aug. 18

The Tragically Hip's last tour stop before Kingston was Ottawa, where they kicked off the show with "Boots or Hearts" and ended it with "Poets."

Thank you for a wonderful evening Ottawa!

Like many of the other shows on the Man Machine Poem tour, fans from across the country and beyond travelled to see Canada's band. CBC.ca spoke to Brian McCullough, a fan from Virginia who drove 12 hours to Ottawa for the show. "It's kind of a weird combination of a celebration and a thank you and wake, but mostly it's just, 'Go enjoy the music one more time," he said. "They've just played such an important role in my musical life."

Take a look at the setlist here, and watch a performance of "Nautical Disaster" below.

"Nautical Disaster" live in Ottawa on the Man Machine Poem Tour

FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, Ont., Aug. 16

What a great night Hamilton, thank you!

After completing three dates in Toronto, the Hip headed out to Hamilton, ahead of their shows in Ottawa and Kingston. The show started with "At the Hundredth Meridian" and ended with "Twist My Arm." The show also featured Downie reminiscing on playing a gig to zero people in Hamilton.

Gord telling how they played for ZERO people! (Bartender even left)

Watch the Tragically Hip perform "In View" from Hamilton below.

"In View" live in Hamilton on the Man Machine Poem Tour

The audience included many diehard fans including Mat Zadvorny, a Hamiltonian who has seen the band a staggering 43 times. Zadvorny's first date with his future wife, Brooke, was a Tragically Hip concert. He's also seen the band outside of Canada going to shows as far away as Amsterdam

"A lot of people looked at me like I'm some obsessive fan, but I don't care," Zadvorny tells CBC News. "Yeah, I've seen the Tragically Hip 40 times, and I had 40 nights that kicked ass."

For CBC Radio host Martina Fitzgerald, seeing the Tragically Hip tour has taken her back in time, where Downie was one of her childhood friends in Kingston. Fitzgerald's story is filled with intriguing details about Downie as a young man, but her mention of English teacher Judi Wyatt gives us some insight into the songwriter Downie is known as today.

"I truly think you can draw a straight line from Mrs. Wyatt to many of the literary references in his lyrics. She encouraged us to read challenging books, think deeply and behave ethically," says Fitzgerald.

Here is the set list from The Tragically Hip's show in Hamilton:

Last night's set list from the show in Hamilton. The Man Machine Poem Tour continues tomorrow in Ottawa!

Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Aug 14

Gord Downie performs with the Tragically Hip at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on August 10, 2016. (Mike Homer)

The Tragically Hip played the third Toronto show of their Man Machine Poem tour on Sunday night.

Watch the Tragically Hip play "Ahead By a Century" at the third Toronto show of their Man Machine Poem tour.

"Ahead By A Century" live in Toronto on the Man Machine Poem Tour

You can find the set list for the show as posted by the Tragically Hip on their Twitter feed below.

Here's a look at the set list from last night. The Man Machine Poem Tour continues tomorrow night in Hamilton!

In the audience was Tragically Hip superfan Eric MacKenzie from Ottawa. The show represented the sixth he has experienced on the current tour, with his first being the tour opener in Victoria last month. Given the issues that surrounded the availability of Tragically Hip tickets for the shows when they first went on sale, MacKenzie, who has now seen the band over 30 times, has proven his commitment to the band.

"It was a real blessing. I know there was a large ticket fiasco that ensued, but my wife and I were diligently trying," said MacKenzie in an with CBC Toronto's Metro Morning last Friday. "So we just really lucked out."

Realizing early on that the shows were featuring different playlists, MacKenzie sought out to experience as many shows as possible on the tour.

"Every show has been so special and unique that it's something that it's just so worth taking advantage of."

Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Aug 12



On Friday, the Tragically Hip played the second of three shows in Toronto.

One particular highlight of the show was the performance of "Bobcaygeon," which features the local friendly lyric "that night in Toronto."

The line elicited a loud singalong and an extended cheer from those in attendance.

One of the many great moments during Friday's show on the Man Machine Poem Tour. See you again tonight Toronto!

Downie's last words as he left the stage were eloquently captured by CBC's Talia Schlanger.

"It just disappears. And that's ok too."

Here is the set list from the second Tragically Hip show at the Air Canada Centre.

Here's a look at the set list from last night in Toronto.

Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Aug 10

Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip performing on stage Wednesday August 10 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. (Mike Homer)

The Tragically Hip played the first of three shows at Toronto's Air Canada Centre in front of 20,000 fans last night.

There were many show highlights according to those in attendance.

Thank you for an incredible evening Toronto! The Man Machine Poem Tour is back at the Air Canada Centre on Friday.

CBC Radio's Emma Godmere noted the reference to the Toronto Maple Leafs in "50 Mission Cap" took on added significance given the venue of the show.

ACC goes bananas during the Tragically Hip's Fifty Mission Cap, while thousands of fingers point to the Stanley Cup banners in the rafters.

As promised, Stephen Dame, who runs the Tragically Hip's most complete online information site HipMuseum.com, made the trip from Cape Breton, N.S.

Watch the Tragically Hip perform "Three Pistols" at last night's show:

"Three Pistols" live in Toronto on the Man Machine Poem tour

Here is the set list from the first Tragically Hip show at the Air Canada Centre, according to the group's Twitter feed:

Here's the set list from the first of three Toronto shows on the Man Machine Poem tour

Again, as he has on every date of the show, Downie took to the stage with bandmates Paul Langlois, Johnny Fay, Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker while wearing a metallic suit designed by Toronto's Izzy Camilleri. Downie has also been wearing hats by Karyn Ruiz, owner of Toronto-based Lilliput Hats during tour dates.

"I like to feel there's a piece of me up onstage," Ruiz told CBC News. "It was really emotional when I first saw him wearing the hats and receiving these really eloquent texts from him telling me he loved them."

It was Tragically Hip Day in Toronto, as proclaimed by Toronto Mayor John Tory. In a video posted to YouTube on the day, staff at Sunnybrook Hospital got together to sing the Tragically Hip's song "Courage" to thank Downie and his bandmates for their support, as well as others who have donated to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

Some of the proceeds from the tour are being donated to the Sunnybrook Foundation to support cancer research.

Downie's doctor, James Perry, is touring with the band and he spoke to CBC News about the boost the Tragically Hip's singer is receiving from the audiences on the tour.

"If you want to know how Gord's doing, go to a show," Perry said. "I don't know where he [gets] the energy from, he draws it from the crowd and he's such a pro. He said if they were not performing at their best, they wouldn't be doing it."

Budweiser Gardens, London, Ont., Aug 8

The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem tour reached Ontario on Monday night, with the group's first show in the province landing in London.

The Hip started the show with "Opiated" and ended with encore song "Fiddler's Green," from 1991's Road Apples.

Who's falling apart watching the Tragically Hip!

Watch the Tragically Hip perform "What Blue" live in London, below.

"What Blue" live in London on the Man Machine Poem tour

Take a look at this set list posted to the Tragically Hip's Twitter feed:

The set list from last night's show in London. The Man Machine Poem tour arrives in Toronto tomorrow!

Next, the Hip travels to Toronto for the first of three shows at the Air Canada Centre.

Hip superfan Stephen Dame will be making the drive to that show from his vacation in Cape Breton, N.S. Dame is the longtime curator of Hipmuseum.com, "a fascinating labour of love" that provides explainers and exhaustive research on the Hip, yielding something new for even the most ardent fan.

Consequently, CBC Music's Andrea Warner says Dame is the band's biggest fan. Read his story here.

MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Aug 5

The Tragically Hip began the Winnipeg date on its Man Machine Poem tour by playing "At the Hundredth Meridian," a song title that CBC News noted is named after a longitude that runs through Manitoba.

After ending the show with "Ahead by a Century," Downie received a standing ovation from the crowd, captured by CBC's Jill Coubrough.

Standing ovation and non stop round of applause for Gord Downie. Tears and cheers!

Tragically Hip fan Rory Young saw the Tragically Hip for the 37th time at the show and brought his 12-year-old daughter along to see the concert. Young described the energy in the room as the Hip performed.

"This show was about emotion. I thought the walls were going to crumble when Gord walked on stage. He could have read the phone book out loud and it still would've been a great show," said Young.

According to a CBC News report, Jennifer and Greg Beaulne drove from Thunder Bay, Ont., to Winnipeg to catch the show. "Tears were shed, people danced and a great time was had by all. Thank you to 'Canada's Beatles,'" said Greg.

The night was particularly special for Joanne Schiewe, who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same type of cancer as Downie. She wasn't sure she would live long enough to see the show. "[For Joanne] seeing Gord Downie fight on to keep doing what he loves to do, to keep on at his normal level of amazing, was absolutely inspiring," her partner, Jared Spier, told CBC News.

Watch a CBC News video of the Tragically Hip performing in Winnipeg, below.

And here is the set list from the show, as shared on the Tragically Hip's Twitter feed: