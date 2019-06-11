Sesame Street: 50 songs for 50 years

Sesame Street turns 50 this year, and it's awe-inspiring to think about the millions of people all over the world who have found community on this beloved stretch of sidewalk. Kids have turned to Sesame Street as a place to play and dream and imagine, but also as a space wherein they can see themselves, or at least some aspect of their identity, reflected back at them on television.

Over the course of the show's five decades and counting, Sesame Street has also been a stage for some of the world's most talented musicians, and some remarkable and original songwriting.

In honour of Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, CBC Music has assembled this list of 50 favourite songs from the show's run. From Feist counting and Diana Krall on the keys, to an orange singing opera and Buffy Sainte-Marie making music on her mouth bow, there's something for everybody on this playlist.



What's your favourite song from Sesame Street's 50 years? Tell us in the comments below!

