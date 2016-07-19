Readers' poll: what is the best Tragically Hip song?

Over its 30-plus-year career, Kingston's the Tragically Hip has left an indelible mark on music fans across the country, in effect becoming Canada's unofficial poet laureate.

On Aug. 20, CBC and the Hip will be teaming up for a momentous broadcast of the final date of the band's Man Machine Poem tour, live from Kingston's K-Rock Centre. You will be able to tune into The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration on CBC Radio One and 2, CBC-TV and at cbcmusic.ca/thehip, beginning promptly at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To mark the occasion, we want to know your all-time favourite song from the band. The top-voted tracks from the poll below will be included on our CBC Radio pre-show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 20 on CBC Radio One and 2. Make sure to get your vote in before the end of the day on Wednesday, July 27!

[The poll is now closed. Thank you!]