Neil Young and Drake pay tribute to Gord Downie
On Tuesday evening, Canada lost Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie.
The news devastated the nation, as Canadians worldwide posted about their heartache and memories to their social media channels. And this morning, two Canadian superstars paid a heartfelt tribute to Downie.
Recent Canadian Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young took his thoughts to Twitter and Facebook.
"You have always been a true Canadian artist," Young wrote on his Facebook page. "My condolences to your whole family and all of Canada. What a great gift of music you have left here for us all."
A True Canadian<br>Rest In Peace Gord Downie. <a href="https://t.co/FIM8Yq1LIC" data-mce-href="https://t.co/FIM8Yq1LIC">https://t.co/FIM8Yq1LIC</a> <a href="https://t.co/oJvY8UZNJ6" data-mce-href="https://t.co/oJvY8UZNJ6">pic.twitter.com/oJvY8UZNJ6</a>—@Neilyoung
And Drake posted an emotional memory of having met Gord Downie at a Toronto Raptors game earlier this year.
