Iqaluit's the Jerry Cans cover the Tragically Hip like you've never heard before

As Canada gears up to celebrate its sesquicentennial, Iqaluit band the Jerry Cans have shared their cover of the Tragically Hip's "Ahead by a Century," entirely in Inuttitut, an Inuktitut dialect. The Searchlight North top 10 finalists hope to remind Canadians that Canada 150 is "a complicated and painful topic for many."

"With all that is going on in Canada, we see our version of 'Ahead by a Century' as the North responding to some of what Gord [Downie] said in his final concert," said the Jerry Cans/Aakuluk Music's Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison in a press release.

Listen to the track below before it's available for download on June 30.

