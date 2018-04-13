Find out who Lights wants to write a love song with in Crank, Karaoke, Collab
The Canadian pop star also reveals the Arkells song that makes her cry.
Lights hasn't collaborated with many artists over the years, but in a game of CBC Music's Crank, Karaoke, Collab, she proposes to write a love song with a fellow Juno-nominated act.
While we can't confirm that Lights actually met her dream collaborator at this year's Juno Awards, we are secretly hoping the two find a way to spend some time in the studio together in the near future.
Find out who she picked — between Maestro Fresh Wes, Arkells and Jessie Reyez — below.
